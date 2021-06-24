 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East Troy festival and fireworks

East Troy festival and fireworks

The East Troy Lions Club’s annual Fourth of July festival is Thursday to Saturday, July 1 to 3 at Amusement Park, 3072 Graydon Ave., with fireworks at dusk on July 3. The festival includes carnival rides, food and music. There is no parade this year due to road construction. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics