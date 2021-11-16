East Troy Santa Parade train and East Troy light display

Santa Parade Train — Dec. 4, from Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago to downtown East Troy. Catch a glimpse of the train along County Road ES. Expected schedule: Train leaves Elegant Farmer at 5:06 p.m., to pass North Army Lake Road at 5:25 p.m., Army Lake Camp 5:42 p.m., St. Peter’s Road 5:56 p.m., Byrnes Street 6:13 p.m., Division Street 6:25 p.m. Santa should arrive at the East Troy Village Square Park by East Troy Fire Department truck at 6:30 p.m. Santa will light the Bob Barutha Memorial Christmas Tree. Event also marks the debut of East Troy Lights, a downtown East Troy holiday light show running Dec. 4-31 on the hour from 5 to 8 p.m. Visit easttroy.org or easttroylights.com for more details.