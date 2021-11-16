Santa Parade Train — Dec. 4, from Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago to downtown East Troy. Catch a glimpse of the train along County Road ES. Expected schedule: Train leaves Elegant Farmer at 5:06 p.m., to pass North Army Lake Road at 5:25 p.m., Army Lake Camp 5:42 p.m., St. Peter’s Road 5:56 p.m., Byrnes Street 6:13 p.m., Division Street 6:25 p.m. Santa should arrive at the East Troy Village Square Park by East Troy Fire Department truck at 6:30 p.m. Santa will light the Bob Barutha Memorial Christmas Tree. Event also marks the debut of East Troy Lights, a downtown East Troy holiday light show running Dec. 4-31 on the hour from 5 to 8 p.m. Visit easttroy.org or easttroylights.com for more details.
East Troy Santa Parade train and East Troy light display
Related to this story
Most Popular
The restaurant wasn't up for sale. The owners received an offer they couldn't resist and decided it was time to sell.
Who do you think is moving into Driehaus' $39.25 million Glanworth Gardens?
The video above is live only when court is in session and the judge allows video/audio to be broadcast.
Lake Geneva is the birthplace of the now infamous Dungeons and Dragons fantasy game, where players create a role playing adventure.
TWIN LAKES — Village police are investigating the discovery of the remains of a Twin Lakes man found in a wooded area as a homicide, the Twin Lakes Police Department announced Friday morning.
During the October Williams Bay homecoming pep rally, three of the students became the stars of the show when they literally climbed to the ce…
On Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 3:10 p.m., the town of Linn and Lake Geneva fire departments were dispatched to a reported house fire at N2327 Knollwoo…
A yellow house on Knollwood Drive took severe damage from a fire on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Investigation continues into December 2020 Delavan homicide of 20-year-old, search warrants issued in Beloit
DELAVAN — Police are continuing to investigate the killing of a 20-year-old that took place Dec. 13, 2020 in the City of Delavan.
LAKE GENEVA – Lake Geneva school district’s Superintendent James Gottinger has announced he is retiring at the end of the school year, after 2…