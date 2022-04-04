Easter egg hunt and brunch at Lake Lawn

Easter Champagne Brunch — April 17, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort’s Geneva Ballroom, lakelawnresort.com, 262-728-7950. Cost: $60 adults, $22 ages 4-12, complimentary for ages 3 and younger. Reservations required.
Salads, seafood, omelet and egg station and carvery will be offered along with various entrees and desserts. Complimentary professional family photos in the Great Room. Children can participate in the Egg Hunt at 9 a.m. Resort guests with children will receive an Easter basket of surprises.