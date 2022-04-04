 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Easter egg hunt at the Abbey

Easter Egg Hunt — Sunday, April 17, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com. Guests can search the Abbey’s Harbor Lawn for eggs hidden by the Easter Bunny.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story