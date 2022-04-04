Easter Lunch at Geneva ChopHouse and Grand Café Breakfast Buffet — Sunday, April 17, buffet 6:30 a.m. to noon, lunch with seating times between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, grandgeneva.com. Breakfast cost: $22 ages 13 and older, $14 ages 6-12, $9 ages 2-5, complimentary for those younger than 2. Lunch cost: $85 for 13 and older, $42.50 for 6-12, $30 for 2-5, complimentary for those younger than 2. Lunch reservations required. Call 262-249-4788.