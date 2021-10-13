Editorial: Center Street speed bumps are excessive

Two weeks ago in the Sept. 23 Regional News, there was a story about speed bumps on the Center Street hill going up to the new Stone Ridge subdivision, which is in the Town of Geneva.

Originally it was our anticipation that it would be a little community story. The reaction blew us away as comments poured in on Facebook with people expressing their anger about the speed bumps.

Upon checking them out, we understand why people are so annoyed.

They are not just little rumble strips. They really have a jolt to them.

At a City Council meeting in September aldermen discussed the issue after getting so many complaints and decided to petition the Town of Geneva to remove the speed bumps.

Joseph Kopecky, chairperson for the Town of Geneva Board, said the town board members approved to install the speed bumps to help reduce traffic concerns in that area.

Kopecky said the speed bumps will be removed during the winter, but whether they are re-installed in the spring would depend on whether the Lake Geneva Police Department would be willing to enforce that area more often.