Egg hunts, brunches & breakfasts: A one-stop guide to Lake Geneva's Easter events

Easter time returns with plenty of events to celebrate the holiday in the Lake Geneva area.

Egg hunts, brunches and more are scheduled throughout the region, from East Troy and the Town of Lyons to Delavan, Fontana, Bloomfield, Genoa City and, of course, Lake Geneva.

There are also some special Easter events that offer unique takes on the celebration.

Special Easter events

Egg Drop 2022 — April 9, 3:30 p.m., Lake Lawn Airfield, 2400 Geneva St., Delavan. Visit Egg Drop 2022’s event page on Facebook. Free to attend.

Touted as “the largest egg hunt in Walworth County,” Lakeland Community church’s event will have children of all ages can searching for over 100,000 Easter eggs. There will also be food trucks, a bounce house, prize tables and more. Gates open 2:30 p.m.

Bunny Train — April 9, 10 and 16, at 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 and 3 p.m., East Troy Railroad Museum, 2002 Church St., East Troy, 262-642-3263, easttroyrr.org. Tickets: $9 toddlers, $15 children, $19 adults, $14 East Troy Railroad Museum members. Note: As of this writing, there were only a few tickets available for each date.

Take a ride on a historic train to the Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago. Along the way, there will be coloring activities and a scavenger hunt out the window. Jelly beans for all. On the return trip, take a photo with the Easter Bunny himself. Child and toddler ticket holders will receive a stuffed bunny.

If the Bunny Train is sold out, people can still visit Elegant Farmer April 9, 10 and 16 to have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

Doggie Egg Hunt — April 9, 10 a.m., Fontana Duck Pond Recreation Area, 300 Wild Duck Road, Fontana, bigfootrecreation.org. Fee: $10 per dog, with proceeds going to the Lakeland Animal Shelter. Registration and waiver required.

Second annual Easter egg hunt for dogs. Take a four-legged friend to scour the grasslands for kibble-filled eggs. Proof of up-to-date rabies vaccination required. All dogs must remain on a leash and be non-aggressive toward other dogs.

Flashlight Egg Hunt — Thursday, April 14, dusk, Sunset Park, 200 Devendorf St., Elkhorn, register at elkhornwirec.recdesk.com. Cost: $5.

Children ages 8-14 should bring a basket and a flashlight to search for eggs in the park. If rain, event will be in the Elkhorn Area High School Agility Center. Participants must register before event as there will be no on-site registrations.

15th Annual All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast & Easter Egg Hunt — Saturday, April 16, breakfast 8 a.m. to noon, hunt at noon, Lyons Town Fire Department, 6339 Hospital Road, Town of Lyons. Cost: $8 adults, $7 ages 65 and older, $4 ages 4-12, free ages 3 and younger.

After being on hold the last two years, the event returns, offering a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and more, plus the hunt, which will be inside or out depending on the weather.

Ages 12 and younger can participate in the hunt. The Lyons Town Fire Department is giving away Easter baskets to use during the hunt. Participants have the chance to win one of three Easter prize baskets, based on age group.

There will also be a raffle room with numerous baskets and items to win, plus a chance to take a picture with the Easter Bunny.

Pancake Breakfast with the Easter Bunny — Saturday, April 9, 8 a.m., Brookwood Middle School, 1020 Hunters Ridge Drive, Genoa City. Cost: $6 adults, $4 ages 6-11.

The Genoa City Lions Club event includes breakfast and an Easter egg hunt. Registration for the hunt starts at 10 a.m. Tickets available at the door.

Easter Dusting — April 16, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Staller Estate Winery, W8896 County Road A, Delavan. Visit Staller’s Facebook page for more details.

Over 250 eggs will be hidden for adults to find in Staller’s store, sunroom and gazebo. Prizes and exclusive food and drink specials throughout the day.

“Connections” by Matt Adams — April 9, 3 p.m., Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield, trinitychurchfamily.com/events for details. Free show.

An Easter egg hunt follows the show Christian Master Illusionist Adams, which will be family-friendly. The hunt is for children ages 10 and older. After, Adams will participate in a meet-and-greet, sign autographs and more. The magic show is recommended for ages 5 and older. Donations to Trinity’s food pantry will be accepted.

Easter for Kids — April 9, 9-11:30 a.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 1101 Logan St., Lake Geneva. Register through the First Evangelical Facebook page.

Children in 3K through fifth-grade can join in the Easter egg hunt, storytelling, crafts and more.

Easter egg hunts

Elkhorn FFA Easter Egg Hunt — April 9, 8-11 a.m., Elkhorn Area High School Agility Center, 482 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn. Sign up through Elkhorn FFA Organization’s Facebook page.

Free community event for ages 10 and younger. Food pantry donations are encouraged.

2022 Egg Hunt — April 9, 10 a.m., Lions Park baseball/softball fields, Williams Bay, 262-686-8001, wbrecdept.com, rec@williamsbay.org.

Williams Bay Recreation Department’s hunt is open to ages 2-8.

Easter Egg Hunt — April 9, 10 a.m.-noon, First Lutheran Church and School, 415 S. Devendorf St., Elkhorn.

Ages 10 and younger can participate in the hunt, held rain or shine. Also games, crafts, activities, free food, a photo booth and more.

Easter Egg Hunt with Bunny — Saturday, April 16, 9:45 to 10 a.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan, delavanwi.org.

Children will be grouped by age to encourage fairness during the hunt, which will be organized by the Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

Lake Como’s Annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt — April 16, 10 a.m., Lake Como Beach Clubhouse, W3730 Clubhouse Drive, Town of Geneva. Visit Lake Como Beach Property Owners Association’s Facebook page for more information. Rain or shine, for ages 0-13.

Easter Egg Hunt — April 16, 10 to 11 a.m., Duck Pond Recreation Area, 300 Wild Duck Road, Fontana, bigfootrecreation.org.

Free event by Big Foot Recreation District, the Village of Fontana and area businesses. Rain, snow or shine. Tips: Arrive early to park and find the right age area, don’t forget to bring a basket.

Lake Geneva Jaycees Annual Easter Egg Hunt — April 16, 10:30 a.m., Seminary Park, Baker Street and South Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva. For more, visit the Jaycees’ Facebook page.

The hunt is broken into age groups — 0-2, 3-4, 5-7 and 8-10. The Easter Bunny and McGruff the Crime Dog will appear. Also a raffle for baskets after the hunt.

Timber Ridge Easter Egg Hunt — April 16, 2 p.m., Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, 7020 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, 262-249-3400. Open to community and resort guests.

Ages 12 and younger can head to the hunt on the grassy hill at Timber Ridge, near Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. Bring baskets.

Easter Egg Hunt — Sunday, April 17, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com. Guests can search the Abbey’s Harbor Lawn for eggs hidden by the Easter Bunny.

Easter Egg Hunt — April 17, noon, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, grandgeneva.com. For resort guests only. Reservations online. Limited space available.

Brunches, lunches & dinners

Easter @ Pier 290 — April 17, Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay, pier290.com, 262-245-2100, pier290@gagemarine.com.

Brunch, lunch or dinner at Pier 290 on Easter Sunday involves specials and live music. Easter buffet will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Karen Shook will perform from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

2022 Easter Brunch — April 17, reservations available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva, 262-348-9900, hawksviewgolfclub.com. Cost: $36.95 adults, $15.95 ages 9-12, $8.95 ages 5-8 and free for ages 4 and younger.

Build your own breakfast, lunch and assorted continental buffets; plus seafood, carving and dessert stations. See full menu online.

Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt — Sunday, April 17, reservation times at 9 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan, 262-458-0342, TLtapandgrill@gmail.com. Cost: $39.99 adults, $12.99 kids. Reservations required, with $50 deposit.

Buffet-style menu, price includes one mimosa per adult and one non-alcoholic mimosa per child. Menu includes bacon, sausage, cheesy scrambled eggs, stuffed French toast and more.

Easter Brunch Buffet — April 17, 10 a.m. to last seating at 4 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant, N2009 Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn, 262-248-5690, the grandviewrestaurant.com. Cost: $50 per adult, $25 ages 12 and younger. Call to reserve a table.

An array of classic Easter culinary delights, including a carving station with glazed ham and roasted lamb, fresh salads and other classic brunch items.

Easter Brunch — April 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Crafted Italia at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva, 262-249-3842 to reserve a table, ridgelakegeneva.com. Cost: $45 adults, $18 ages 4 to 10, complimentary for ages 3 and younger.

Various entrees include honey glazed ham, braised short ribs and apple crisp French toast. Live music is also scheduled.

Easter Brunch Buffet — April 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 240 West, The Abbey Resort, theabbeyresort.com. Cost: $55 adults, $20 ages 4-12. Reservations required.

The Abbey’s Executive Chef Joshua North is serving seasonal salads, carved meats, fresh breakfast dishes and more. See website for menu.

Easter Champagne Brunch — April 17, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort’s Geneva Ballroom, lakelawnresort.com, 262-728-7950. Cost: $60 adults, $22 ages 4-12, complimentary for ages 3 and younger. Reservations required.

Salads, seafood, omelet and egg station and carvery will be offered along with various entrees and desserts. Complimentary professional family photos in the Great Room. Children can participate in the Egg Hunt at 9 a.m. Resort guests with children will receive an Easter basket of surprises.

Easter Lunch at Geneva ChopHouse and Grand Café Breakfast Buffet — Sunday, April 17, buffet 6:30 a.m. to noon, lunch with seating times between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, grandgeneva.com. Breakfast cost: $22 ages 13 and older, $14 ages 6-12, $9 ages 2-5, complimentary for those younger than 2. Lunch cost: $85 for 13 and older, $42.50 for 6-12, $30 for 2-5, complimentary for those younger than 2. Lunch reservations required. Call 262-249-4788.

Lunch involves a three-course meal. Easter Bunny will have photo ops from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No reservations for breakfast, which is first come first served. See menus for both services online.

Easter Dinner — April 17, noon to 7 p.m., Hunt Club Steakhouse, 555 Hunt Club Court, Geneva National, Town of Geneva, 262-361-3975, huntclubsteakhouse.com. Cost: $75.

A spring-inspired three-course menu includes a limited version of the Hunt Club’s regular menu. Reservations recommended.

