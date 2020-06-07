Elkhorn now has a Distinguished District

ELKHORN — The Elkhorn Area School District (EASD) is now recognized by Project Lead The Way (PLTW) for its learning opportunities.

PLTW, a nonprofit organization that serves millions of students and teachers across the U.S., selected 24 school districts across the country as Distinguished Districts.

“The fact that we are one of 24, out of 18,000-plus districts in the country, is pretty phenomenal,” said Jason Tadlock, administrator of the Elkhorn district.

The PLTW Distinguished District recognition honors districts committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs.

To be eligible for the designation, Elkhorn Area School District needed 20 percent or more of its students in each grade, PreK-12, to participate in a PLTW program during the 2018-19 school year.

Through PLTW programs, students develop in-demand knowledge and skills that they will use both in school and for the rest of their lives, on any career path they take.

As PLTW students progress through grades PreK-12, they are empowered to engage in problem-solving and process thinking, develop technical knowledge and skills, build communication skills, and explore career opportunities.