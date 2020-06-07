Elkhorn now has a Distinguished District

ELKHORN — The Elkhorn Area School District (EASD) is now recognized by Project Lead The Way (PLTW) for its learning opportunities.
PLTW, a nonprofit organization that serves millions of students and teachers across the U.S., selected 24 school districts across the country as Distinguished Districts.
“The fact that we are one of 24, out of 18,000-plus districts in the country, is pretty phenomenal,” said Jason Tadlock, administrator of the Elkhorn district.
The PLTW Distinguished District recognition honors districts committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs.
To be eligible for the designation, Elkhorn Area School District needed 20 percent or more of its students in each grade, PreK-12, to participate in a PLTW program during the 2018-19 school year.
Through PLTW programs, students develop in-demand knowledge and skills that they will use both in school and for the rest of their lives, on any career path they take.
As PLTW students progress through grades PreK-12, they are empowered to engage in problem-solving and process thinking, develop technical knowledge and skills, build communication skills, and explore career opportunities.
Elkhorn Area School District offers PLTW Launch (4K-5), PLTW Gateway (6-8), and PLTW Computer Science, Engineering, and Biomedical Science courses at grades 9-12.
“It is a great honor to recognize the Elkhorn Area School District for their commitment to providing students with an excellent educational experience,” said Dr. Vince Bertram, president and CEO of PLTW. “They should be very proud of their work to ensure students have the knowledge and skills to be career-ready and successful on any career path they choose.”
Tadlock said it is his district’s third year in a row to receive the distinction, and it represents the work done by staff in all grade levels.
Elkhorn Area School District is part of a community of 4K-12 schools, colleges and universities, and corporate and philanthropic partners across the country united around a passion for providing students with inspiring, engaging, and empowering learning opportunities.
For more information about PLTW’s recognition program, visit pltw.org/our-programs/program-recognition.
For more information on Elkhorn Area School District’s PLTW programs or to set up a school visit, contact Jason Tadlock at 262-723-3160, ext. 1401.
Approximately 12,200 elementary, middle, and high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer PLTW programs. For more information on Project Lead The Way, visit pltw.org.
