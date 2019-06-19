TROY, MICHIGAN — Emagine Entertainment Inc. is building the largest CinemaScope screen in the Midwest at its Canton-Westland area theater.
The company owns Emagine Geneva Lakes, 2565 Highway 120, as well as other movie theaters in Illinois, Minnesota and Michigan. Measuring over 94 feet wide, Emagine’s “Super E Max” is slated for completion in time for the December release of “Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.”
“Nothing beats watching a blockbuster film on a 94-foot screen from the comfort of a heated reclining chair,” said Paul Glantz, chairman of Emagine Entertainment.
Pairing a 4K laser-projected image with Dolby Atmos sound, Emagine is doubling down on the success it experienced with its Super E Max screen in Novi, Michigan. The screen is part of a expansion of the Canton-Westland theater, which once finished will be over 90,000 square feet and contain a total of 20 screens.
Emagine first opened its Lake Geneva location opened in mid 2018, with eight screens. For more about Emagine, visit www.emagine-entertainment.com.