Emagine Geneva Lakes

Emagine Entertainment Inc., which owns Geneva Lakes theater, 2565 Highway 120, Lake Geneva, intends to build the largest movie screen in the Midwest at one of its Michigan theaters. (File photo/Regional News)

 By Dennis Hines dhines@lakegenevanews.net

TROY, MICHIGAN — Emagine Entertainment Inc. is building the largest CinemaScope screen in the Midwest at its Canton-Westland area theater.

The company owns Emagine Geneva Lakes, 2565 Highway 120, as well as other movie theaters in Illinois, Minnesota and Michigan. Measuring over 94 feet wide, Emagine’s “Super E Max” is slated for completion in time for the December release of “Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.”

“Nothing beats watching a blockbuster film on a 94-foot screen from the comfort of a heated reclining chair,” said Paul Glantz, chairman of Emagine Entertainment.

Pairing a 4K laser-projected image with Dolby Atmos sound, Emagine is doubling down on the success it experienced with its Super E Max screen in Novi, Michigan. The screen is part of a expansion of the Canton-Westland theater, which once finished will be over 90,000 square feet and contain a total of 20 screens.

Emagine first opened its Lake Geneva location opened in mid 2018, with eight screens. For more about Emagine, visit www.emagine-entertainment.com.