Energy company helps East Troy Railroad Museum with a unique gift

EAST TROY — The East Troy Railroad Museum received 30 used utility poles that will help restore sections of the electric overhead system that supplies power to the historic electric railroad cars traveling between East Troy and Mukwonago.

Last year, the railroad’s overhead department identified 29 line poles that needed to be replaced to assure ongoing reliable operations.

The poles were donated by We Energies, once known as The Milwaukee Electric Railway and Light Company, which built the original railway line to East Troy in 1907.

“We are very grateful for the generous donation of the utility poles,” said Museum President Ryan Jonas. “On an electric railroad, line poles are a fundamental component of the overhead electrical system that provides power to our historic railway cars. The donated poles are in great shape and will allow us to restore several sections of our electric right-of-way to assure continued reliable operation for decades.”

Recent talks with the We Energies Foundation led to the idea of the donation.

“We are happy to help this great organization keep the history of electric interurban railroads alive,” said Dave Megna, vice president of Wisconsin field operations at We Energies. “It’s been more than 60 years since our company was involved in the railway business, but it’s part of our history and part of a great legacy of public service in Wisconsin.”

The East Troy Railroad Museum operates regular 14-mile round trip excursions from its historic East Troy depot and museum to Indianhead Park in Mukwonago, with a stop at the popular Elegant Farmer store and deli.

This not-for-profit railroad is operated and managed by over 130 volunteers dedicated to engaging visitors in the heritage of electric interurban railways and trolley systems.

For more information, visit www.easttroyrr.org or call 262-642-3263.