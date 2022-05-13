10-plus events happening around Lake Geneva this weekend May 11-15: Bacon Fest, Pub & Grub, Women's Weekend and much more!

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

10 things to do this weekend

1. Lake Geneva Bacon Fest — Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Sunday, May 15, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, baconfestwi.com. Tickets: $5 advance, $10 advance weekend pass, $10 general admission at the door.

For those who take bacon seriously, this is the event you’ve been waiting for. There will also be plenty of other types of food, live music, children’s games, and a meat auction. See story in this week’s Resorter for more details.

2. Lake Geneva Jaycees Pub & Grub Crawl — Friday-Sunday, May 13-15, various Lake Geneva area locations, pubcrawl.lakegenevajaycees.org. Cost: $25 for wristbands, $40 for Baggo tourney, $90 for a Baggo tourney team bundle, including wristbands.

Enjoy specials, discounts, live music, Baggo and more during this event. See article in this week’s Resorter for more information.

3. Lake Geneva Women’s Weekend — May 13-15, various Lake Geneva locations, lakegenevawomensweekend.com. Tickets: $65.

Under a Roaring ‘20s theme, there will be numerous activities, including a kick-off party at the Riviera Ballroom.

There are various workshops, including a wine tasting at The Bottle Shop; mixology at Maxwell Mansion; and candle making at The Candle Mercantile.

Also, various yoga and wellness activities; afternoon tea and brunch on separate days at The Baker House; a two-hour cocktail cruise courtesy of Lake Geneva Cruise Line on Geneva Lake with live entertainment; and more.

4. “All Shook Up” — May 13-15 and 20-22, 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. on Sundays, Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, lakeland-players.org, 262-383-0762. Tickets: $18.

Jukebox musical of Elvis Presley songs loosely based on “Twelfth Night” by William Shakespeare. Live pit band will perform music during show, which features a cast of performers from the area.

5. Founder’s Day Celebration — Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., White River County Park, 6503 Sheridan Springs Road, Town of Lyons, www.friendsofwhiteriverpark.org.

Celebrating the spring bloom and the anniversary of the founding of the park, which was in 2014. Event includes guided walks, lunch on the grill, family activities and more. While it is a free event, donations will be welcomed.

6. Havana Nights Dinner Train — May 14, 5:30 p.m., East Troy Electric Railroad, easttroyrr.org, 262-642-3263. Tickets: $69.

The main course is Lechon Asado Con Mojo, or grilled mojo-marinated pork. Also served will be Cuban Avocado & Pineapple Salad, Bacon Wrapped Plantains, Rum and Coke Cupcake and more.

7. Live Comedy’s Back — May 14, 6 and 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com, 262-348-9463. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Purchase at The Bottle Shop.

Featuring Kathryn Gongaware, Josh Thomas and Vik Pandya. Strong language. Shows for ages 21 and older.

8. TFI Friday — May 13, dinner 6:30 p.m., doors open 7:30 p.m., show 8:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lghom.com. Tickets: $10 advance, $15 at the door.

Stand-up comedy hosted by Claire Sundbye, featuring Blake Burkhart, Adam Addis and Joe Kilgallon. New Orleans-inspired food by The Southern Stop.

9. Walking Taco Event — May 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or until sold out, East Troy Middle School cafeteria, 3143 Graydon Ave., East Troy.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater East Troy’s event offers walking tacos for $5 each, or five for $20.

10. Outdoor market — Sunday, May 15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Bottle Shop, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com. Shop local artisans while sipping and listening to live music on the patio.

Event calendar

Coppola Wine Dinner — Thursday, May 12, 6-9 p.m., The Landing at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, grandgeneva.com. Tickets: $110 per person, plus sales tax and service charge. Call 262-249-4788 for reservations.

Led by Francis Ford Coppola winemaker Andrea Card, with surprises from Grand Geneva Executive Chef Dustin Urbanik during the evening. A four-course meal is planned, with each course paired with a Coppola wine.

Frightful Friday the 13th — Friday, May 13, 5-7:30 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, aramlibrary.org, 262-728-3111. Registration requested.

Watch a creepy movie, eat snacks and make frightfully fiendish crafts in this event for ages 13 and up.

World Migratory Bird Day Celebration — Saturday, May 14, 8-10 a.m., Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge’s Turner Tract, N541 County Highway H, Bloomfield, tinyurl.com/7z9v3uau.

Educational programs, guided bird walks and more. See article in this week’s Resorter for more details.

Hop Skip & Jump Ride 4 Bandshell — May 14, registration 9 a.m., kickstands up 10:30 a.m., live music 1-6 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan, www.phoenixparkbandshell.com. Cost: $20 for single bikes, $30 for couples.

A fundraiser for the Phoenix Park Bandshell in Delavan, the event also includes 50/50s and raffle baskets. Ride returns to Whiskey Ranch around 2:30 p.m. Live music by Facetious, from 1-2:30 p.m.; and Under Siege, 3-6 p.m.

Burlington Area Garden Club’s Plant Sale — May 14, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Riverside Park, 517 Congress St., Burlington. Located behind Adrian’s Custard Stand.

Lunar Eclipse of the Heart — Sunday, May 15, 9:30-11:30 p.m., Library Park, Lake Geneva, glaseducation.org. Tickets: $5.

Join Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM (GLAS) and its astronomers for the Flower Moon Lunar Eclipse. Telescopes will be available along the Geneva Lake shoreline.

Wacky Wednesday — Wednesday, May 18, 5 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 Main St., Lake Geneva, thefarmstandlg.com.

A new weekly night of fun and games, featuring happy hour food and drink specials from 5-6:30 p.m. Games such as Bingo, Name That Tune, Jukebox Bingo and others, start at 7 p.m. Free to play. Prizes given.

Wine Dinner Cruise — May 18, 6-8 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., lakelawnresort.com. Tickets: $99. Reservations required. Book online.

Cruise Delavan Lake while enjoying a four-course meal expertly paired with specialty wines from Dry Creek Vineyard. Guests must be age 21 or older.

Novel Ideas Book Club — May 18, 6 p.m., via Zoom. Register for the Aram Library event via aramlibrary.org to receive Zoom link.

Anime/Manga Club — Thursday, May 19, 5 p.m., Aram Public Library, aramlibrary.org, 262-728-3111.

An evening of sampling new materials in the library’s collection, crafts, watching a movie and more.

Lake Geneva Jazz Fest — Friday, May 20, 4-11 p.m.; Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; and Sunday, May 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lgjazzfest.com. Tickets: $10 advance price, single day, ages 12 and older; $15 day of show, single day, ages 12 and older; $25 advance price, weekend pass; $60 VIP experience; $100 VIP weekend pass.

The first ever event has a “bash on the bayou” theme. A wide variety of jazz performers and food, plus fun for the whole family.

VIP treatment includes reserved seats by the stage with tableside service and access to an epic jam with Charlie Wooten and friends.

Performing at Jazz Fest are Yves Francois, Extra Crispy Brass Band, High Hat Second Line, Zydefunk with Corey Ledet, Kal Bergenhal Project, the Badger High School Jazz Ensemble, Ludy and the Tunes, Four Star Brass Band, Big Style Brass Band, Underground Sound Jazz, Arsene Delay and the Dan Trudell Trio.

Murder Mystery Dinner: A Dance with Death — Friday, May 20, 7-10 p.m., The Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, bakerhouse1885.com, 262-248-4700. Cost: $75.

A 1950s sock hop gone sour is the theme of this interactive event. When there’s death on the dance floor, only guests can find out who is responsible.

Event also includes a three-course meal.

Burger Train — Saturday, May 21, 5:30 p.m., East Troy Electric Railroad, easttroyrr.org, 262-642-3263. Tickets: $59.

Ride the train while enjoying a build-your-own half-pound Angus burger.

Joe Diamond — May 21, 9 p.m.-midnight, Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com.

Diamond is the world record holder for solving the world’s largest corn maze — which he did while blindfolded.

Complimentary shows that last 10-15 minutes for two to four guests at a time.

Prom Night Party — May 21, 9 p.m.-2:30 p.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Wear old prom attire to get drink specials. A king and queen of the “prom” will win a $25 bar tab. DJ Hollywood will provide music.

