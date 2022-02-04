10 things to do in & around Lake Geneva on Valentine's Day weekend

Valentine’s Day is just over a week away, which means it’s time to treat that special someone.

Numerous area resorts and establishments are celebrating the romantic holiday in various ways.

Here are some of the Valentine’s Day specials and events in the Lake Geneva area:

Valentine’s Weekend Lakeside Igloo Adventure — Friday, Feb. 11, 5 to 8 p.m.; and Saturday through Monday, Feb. 12-14, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Cost: $75.

Rent a heated igloo for 90 minutes overlooking Delavan Lake on the Lookout Bar and Eatery patio.

Seasonal cocktails, chef-made meals, craft beer on tap and more available.

Valentine’s menu includes Angus filet and shrimp and a short cake snifter.

Lake Lawn also has a murder mystery dinner theatre and a Scarpetta Wine Dinner scheduled Valentine’s Day weekend. For more on those events, read this week’s Happenings column.

Valentine’s Weekend Dinner — Friday, Feb. 11, 6 and 8 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, reservations at staymaxwell.com or 262-248-9711. Starts at $59.

Celebrate with an Indian-inspired dinner, with optional wine and cocktail pairings. First seating will be in Maxwell’s front heated igloo, weather permitting. Second seating in Ballroom.

Date Night at Nailed It DIY — Feb. 11, 6 p.m., Nailed It DIY, 41 S. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Visit Nailed It DIY’s Facebook page to sign up. Cost ranges from $95 to $105, depending on design option.

Bring a date in to make duo signs. Sign-up includes signs, complimentary first round of drinks and a date night charcuterie box from Fork It Foods.

Valentine’s Packages — Alpine Valley Resort, W2501 County Road D, Elkhorn, 262-642-7374. Prices range from $160 to $260.

Two packages, both of which include a 5 p.m. vow renewal and a romantic dinner. The hotel package and dinner includes one night of lodging for two.

Valentine’s Day Dining Experience — Saturday, Feb. 12, 6 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay, pier290.com or the Pier 290 Facebook page. $85 per person.

Romantic five-course dinner including Classic Creamy Lobster Bisque, New England Stuffed Tenderloin and more. Perfect for groups of two to six. Space is limited, book online.

Valentine’s Day Celebration — Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lghom.com. Cost $65 with dinner, $20 show only.

Dinner and a show, or just the show. Cameron Webb and the Soul and Blues Revue will perform. Show starts 8 p.m.

Smoked prime rib, mashed potatoes and green beans served by The Southern Stop in Bloomfield.

Every dinner ticket holder will receive a complimentary glass of champagne.

Valentine’s Weekend-High Tea — Sunday, Feb. 13, 11:30 a.m. and 1 and 2:30 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, staymaxwell.com. Starts at $45.

With Indian-influenced bites by Mango Pickle in Chicago, paired with chai tea and a cocktail by Maxwell’s team of mixologists.

Valentine’s Dinner — Feb. 13, 6 p.m., Savoy, W4190 West End Road, Town of Geneva, savoylakegeneva.com. $95 per ticket. Four-course meal. Visit site for more details.

Igloos on Main Valentine Special — Monday, Feb. 14, 3:45 to 7:45 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, 262-203-5844. $50 to reserve, credited to final bill.

Book a 75-minute igloo session for up to six people. Menu includes family-style grazing table, sweet and savory Fond du board and more. Visit thefarmstandlg.com to view full menu.

Valentine’s Day on the Lighter Side — Feb. 14, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, reservations at staymaxwell.com. Starts at $39. An Indian menu of shareables from Mango Pickle. Optional wine and cocktail pairing also available.