$100,000 grant to help East Troy Railroad Museum teach about electricity

EAST TROY — The East Troy Railroad Museum will receive $100,000 from the We Energies Foundation over the next five years.

The money will fund new "energy experience" interactive education displays at the museum with the theme of generating green electricity for modern mobility.

Funding will also improve the visitor experience by supporting new heating and cooling systems in the East Troy Railroad Depot, which houses educational displays and historic electrical equipment and controls.

The Depot was built in 1910 as a substation for the Milwaukee Electric Railway and Light Company, now known as We Energies.

“We are very grateful for the generous contribution to support our educational mission,” said Ryan Jonas, president of the museum. “We Energies and the We Energies Foundation have been strong supporters of the East Troy Railroad Museum for more than 40 years. These new contributions will allow us to make significant improvements in our programs and our facility.”

Beth Straka, vice president of We Energies Foundation, said the company is making the contribution because it will "create a brighter future" for the community.

“Electricity powered the railroad to East Troy in 1907 and electricity is an even bigger part of today’s transportation future," Straka said. "We are glad to partner with the East Troy Railroad to tell that story.”

The East Troy Railroad Museum operates regular 14-mile round trip excursions from its historic East Troy depot and museum to Indianhead Park in Mukwonago, with a stop at the popular Elegant Farmer store and deli.

The not-for-profit railroad is operated and managed by over 130 volunteers dedicated to engaging visitors in the heritage of electric interurban railways and trolley systems.

For more information, visit www.easttroyrr.org or call 262-642-3263.