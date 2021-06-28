13 times/places to watch fireworks and parades this weekend around Lake Geneva

At last, Fourth of July weekend is here and there is a lot going on starting with fireworks and parades.

Fontana’s annual July 4 firework display is postponed until August, but there are fireworks at the Lake Geneva Country Club on July 3 that are viewable from the lake, although the event itself is for members only.

Also, there is no Lake Geneva Independence Day parade, but many surrounding communities have one.

Note: The following information is subject to change. Weather may cause events to be cancelled or rescheduled. Area fire departments are also reviewing conditions to determine whether it is safe to conduct fireworks displays.

Friday, July 2

City of Elkhorn concert and fireworks

The City of Elkhorn’s fireworks are scheduled for Friday, July 2. The Holton-Elkhorn Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Sunset Park, 200 Devendorf St, Elkhorn. That will be followed by fireworks at dusk.

Geneva National Resort fish boil & fireworks