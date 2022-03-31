14 spring Lake Geneva area events and festivals in 2022

This spring brings celebrations of jazz, wine, fashion and more to the Lake Geneva area.

Between April and June is a slew of events such as Lake Geneva’s Bacon Fest, Jazz Fest, Restaurant Week, Spring Fashion Week and the Lake Geneva Jaycees Pug & Grub Crawl.

The following listing contains information about 14 of these area events.

1. Bunny Train — April 9, 10 and 16, at 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 and 3 p.m., East Troy Railroad Museum, 2002 Church St., East Troy, 262-642-3263, easttroyrr.org. Tickets: $9 toddlers, $15 children, $19 adults, $14 East Troy Railroad Museum members.

All aboard for family fun on the East Troy Bunny Train. Take a ride on a historic train to the Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago. Along the way, there will be coloring activities and a scavenger hunt out the window. Jelly beans for all. On the return trip, take a photo with the Easter Bunny himself. Child and toddler ticket holders will receive a stuffed bunny.

2. Restaurant Week — April 23-May 1, various area establishments, visitlakegeneva.com.

Explore new eateries and return to old favorites either to dine in or carry out. Restaurant Week shines the spotlight on 28 participating establishments in Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Fontana and Delavan.

3. Spring Fashion Week — April 27-30, participating businesses in Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com. Tickets range from free to $40.

Four days of shopping, demos and VIP treatment as participants shop over 25 Lake Geneva boutiques and stores.

There are three ticket levels for the event. Complimentary ticket allows one to shop, receive a passport with specials at each participating location, enter a drawing for giveaways, access to the VIP Lounge Selfie Station and access to other demos and specials at participating boutiques and salons.

With a $25 VIP Fashion ticket, one can enjoy the same amenities as the complimentary ticket plus receive a welcome giveaway Glam Bag, attend a meet-and-greet with Midwest fashion bloggers.

In addition to the previous amenities, the $40 ULTRA VIP Fashion ticket entitles the participant to attend the Edie Boutique Fashion Show April 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. The show features a DJ, complimentary wine and more. Only 50 ULTRA VIP tickets will be sold.

4. Sock Hop Night — April 30, 6-10 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Tickets: $10 per person. Purchase tickets in advance at the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce.

Elkhorn American Legion hosts the event, featuring music by the Larry Lynne Band. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Food and drinks sold separately.

5. Elkhorn Chamber Annual Golf Outing — May 11, noon-7 p.m., Evergreen Golf Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn, elkhornchamber.com. Fees: $30 dinner only, $110 single golfer, business packages ranging from $450-$550.

An 18-hole scramble followed by a steak cookout at this Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center event, which includes live music, raffle and hole prizes and golf awards.

6. Pub & Grub Crawl — May 13-15, various establishments, pubcrawl.lakegenevajaycees.org. Wristbands: $25. Baggo Tourney Team Bundle, including wristbands: $90. Sales end May 13.

Drink, sample select menus and listen to live music to raise money for Walworth County veterans during the Lake Geneva Jaycees’ third annual Pub & Grub Crawl.

The Pub & Grub Baggo Tourney starts May 14 at 11:30 a.m. at the Lake City Social Entertainment Pavilion.

On May 13, there will be a pre-registration and kickoff event hosted by Lake City Social with live music. A Jameson Girls-led crawl through Lake Geneva is May 14. So far, over 20 area establishments are participating.

7. Lake Geneva Women’s Weekend — May 13-15, various Lake Geneva area locations, lakegenevawomensweekend.com. Tickets: $65.

This year, the Geneva Lake Women’s Association has a Roaring ‘20s theme for the three-day event. Workshop, wellness events, a cocktail cruise on Geneva Lake and more is planned. See story in this week’s Resorter for more details.

8. Lake Geneva Bacon Fest — May 14, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; and May 15, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, baconfestwi.com. Tickets: $5 per person.

Now a two-day event. A festival of specialty bacon-related foods, live music, family games and more. See story in this week’s Resorter for more about Bacon Fest.

9. Salt The Rim Par-Tee — May 14, 1-5 p.m., Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Cost: $189 per twosome.

It’s a golf party. Participants can snack and sip their way through a shotgun scramble, enjoying tacos, quesadillas, margaritas and more. Register online.

10. Elkhorn Antique Flea Market — May 15, June 26, 7 a.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, elkhornantiquefleamarket.com. Tickets: $5.

One of Walworth County’s largest flea markets begins its 2022 season. Market dates are rain or shine, with over 500 dealers inside and outside on the fairgrounds. Free parking, food and refreshments. The market also has dates in August and September.

11. Lake Geneva Jazz Fest — May 20, 4-11 p.m.; May 21, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; and May 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lgjazzfest.com. Tickets: $10 advance, single-day admission for ages 12 and older; $15 single day admission day of show; $25 advance, weekend pass. Free to ages 12 and younger.

Three days of good food, family fun and a variety of jazz music ranging from fusion to New Orleans-style brass and zydeco. Over 10 performers, including Ludy and the Tunes, Yves Francois, Charlie Wooten, Zydefunk and Underground Sound Jazz.

This is a new event by House of Music, the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission and the Wisconsin Valley Media Group, parent company of the Lake Geneva Regional News.

12. Spring Food Truck Festival — May 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Veterans Park, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, elkhornchamber.com.

Over 20 food trucks will be on the streets of Elkhorn, along with games and live music.

13. Streets of Lake Geneva Wine Walk — May 22, noon-5 p.m., Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com. Advance tickets: $39, or $15 for designated drivers. Registration opens April 1.

Stroll the streets of Lake Geneva, sampling wines along the way. Ticket includes a 4-oz. stemless wine glass, samples and snacks, a brochure with the map of participating vendors, the required wristband and a complimentary goodie bag. Designated drivers will receive bottled water and snacks.

Participants must be age 21 and older. Over 25 businesses have already joined the event, from which proceeds will go to the Never Say Never Playland project.

14. Open Arms Free Clinic Annual Golf Outing — June 7, Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva, openarmsfreeclinic.org/events. Registration starts April 1, limit to 144 golfers. Email info@openarmsfreeclinic.org with questions.

Registration starts 10 a.m., followed by a noon shotgun start. Cocktails at a cash bar and dinner buffet begins at 5:30 p.m.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.