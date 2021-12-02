2022 Country Thunder lineup announced, includes Morgan Wallen
Country singer Morgan Wallen posing for a photo Aug. 27, 2019, after getting a mullet at Paul Mole Barber Shop in New York. After some controversy, Wallen is expected to play Country Thunder in Twin Lakes next year.
Brian Kelley, of Florida Georgia Line. The country music duo is among the artists expected to perform at the 2022 Country Thunder in Twin Lakes.
Chris Young is also on the schedule for Country Thunder 2022.
Lee Brice is among over 14 artists currently signed on to play at Country Thunder 2022.
TWIN LAKES — Country Thunder doesn't roll back into town until next July, but over 14 artists have already signed on to be part of it.
Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line and Chris Young were among those mentioned in the lineup for next year's country music festival.
Country Thunder 2022 is scheduled for Thursday to Sunday, July 21 to 24, at 2305 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes.
Other acts on the bill include Lee Brice, Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., Chris Janson, Hardy, Chase Rice, Elvie Shane, Lindsay Ell, Blanco Brown, Sawyer Brown, the James Barker Band and Kameron Marlowe.
Specific performance dates were not available by press time.
Check the Country Thunder Wisconsin Facebook page or countrythunder.com for updates and ticket info.
Among those in the lineup so far, Wallen generated the most controversy this year.
He was expected to appear at this summer's Country Thunder. Earlier this year, a video surfaced of Wallen using a racial slur.
In February, Wallen publicly apologized for the slur. In April, he cancelled his summer performances.
