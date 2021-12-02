2022 Country Thunder lineup announced, includes Morgan Wallen

TWIN LAKES — Country Thunder doesn't roll back into town until next July, but over 14 artists have already signed on to be part of it.

Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line and Chris Young were among those mentioned in the lineup for next year's country music festival.

Country Thunder 2022 is scheduled for Thursday to Sunday, July 21 to 24, at 2305 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes.

Other acts on the bill include Lee Brice, Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., Chris Janson, Hardy, Chase Rice, Elvie Shane, Lindsay Ell, Blanco Brown, Sawyer Brown, the James Barker Band and Kameron Marlowe.

Specific performance dates were not available by press time.

Check the Country Thunder Wisconsin Facebook page or countrythunder.com for updates and ticket info.

Among those in the lineup so far, Wallen generated the most controversy this year.

He was expected to appear at this summer's Country Thunder. Earlier this year, a video surfaced of Wallen using a racial slur.

In February, Wallen publicly apologized for the slur. In April, he cancelled his summer performances.

Meanwhile, sales of Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" soared. While it remains to be seen, he stands a chance of having the highest selling album this year out of any artist in any genre.

Wallen was nominated for Best Album by the Country Music Awards, but the artist was not invited to attend the CMA award ceremony in November.

Since appearing at a Sept. 8 benefit concert to raise money for those impacted by flooding in Humphrey, Tennessee, Wallen has returned to the stage.

According to Rolling Stone, he performed a song with Eric Church — who replaced Wallen on the Country Thunder 2021 roster — at Church's show in October in Philadelphia.

Country Thunder tickets are on sale now, with four-day general admission prices starting at $185.

Camping, parking and an exclusive lounge with a private bar and lawn games are also available during the event.