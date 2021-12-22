2022's Racine Zoo concert series brings tributes to The Who, Chicago

RACINE — Tributes to a couple of rock and roll legends are taking part in the second annual Music at the Zoo Concert Series for 2022.

Occurring Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18, the series is at Racine Zoo, on Lake Michigan.

“These concerts benefit the Zoo and our animals, and are one more great thing to do in Racine," said Beth Heidorn, executive director of Racine Zoo.

Chicago Tribute Anthology performs June 17, while Substitute: Tales From The Who take to the stage June 18.

Back by popular demand, Chicago Tribute Anthology are dedicated to performing the music of one of the most popular and enduring bands of all time — Chicago.

Chicago Tribute Anthology's personnel are all veterans of the Chicago-area musical scene and have performed with notable national and local artists such as Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Mel Tormé, Tony Bennett and more.

On June 18, Substitute brings to life the songs of The Who that over the past 50 years have become a vibrant part of music history in the form of smash hits, multiple rock operas and television themes.

For both Music at the Zoo shows, gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Concerts begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 per person for each concert in advance, and are $35 at the gate.

Season tickets are $50 per person.

For more information, visit racinezoo.org/music-zoo.