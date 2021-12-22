3-plus things happening in Lake Geneva area this weekend

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

3 things to do this week

1. Christmas meals — Various locations, see the “Also happening” section.

Go out to eat this holiday! Everything from buffet-style dinners and brunches to more elegant, refined meal settings are offered throughout the area.

2. Santa Cruise — Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 22-23; Sunday through Thursday, Dec. 26-30, Gage Marine/Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Times vary. See santacruiselakegeneva.com.

All throughout December, take the magical Christmas boat cruise across Geneva Lake to Santa’s Hideaway, past various light displays along the lake shore.

Once at the Hideaway, guests can see Santa and hear who has made his “Nice List” this year.

Before the 40-minute tour, people can walk through the indoor winter wonderland known as the Santa Cause Charities of Christmas Tree Festival inside the Pier 290 boathouse.

The festival is a fundraiser conducted by the Santa Cause, which supports various charities and organizations each year.

Benefitting from the festival this year are Big Brothers Big Sisters of South-Central Wisconsin, Boys & Girls Club of Walworth County, Circle of Friends, Dan Green’s Touch a Life, Heal a Heart, Inc., Inspiration Ministries, Norman Barr Camp, SMILES Inc., and Water Safety Patrol.

Santa Cruise ticket prices vary from $20 to $28 adults, $18 to $26 seniors, $9 to $18 youth.

3. Parade of Trees — Friday through Monday, Dec. 24-27; and Friday and Saturday, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2022, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva, genevalakemuseum.org.

Trees decorated by local businesses and organizations turn the museum’s Main Street area into “a magical, winter wonderland display.”

People can view the trees, then vote for their favorite on Fridays through Sundays between now and Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Admission $9 adults, $8 seniors and those with college IDs, free for children and active military.

Also happening

Self-service gift wrapping station — Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 22 and 23, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, aramlibrary.org, 262-728-3111.

The library provides the workspace for guests to wrap their own gifts for the holidays, with tape and scissors. This free service is offered during Aram’s regular operating hours.

Visit with Santa — Friday, Dec. 24, 1 to 3 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Share Christmas wishes with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Bring a nonperishable food item for the local food pantry.

Christmas Eve Dinner — Dec. 24, 4 to 10 p.m., Crafted Italia at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva, www.craftedlakegeneva.com, 262-249-3832.

Three-course meal includes turkey, pumpkin bisque and more. Cost is $60 per person, plus tax. Reservations required. Call for reservations.

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet — Dec. 24, 4 to 9 p.m., Geneva Ballroom at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com, 262-728-7950.

Various entrees, desserts, carvery and more. Cost $60 adults, $22 ages 4 to 12. Call or go online to reserve. Reservations required.

Christmas Eve Dinner — Dec. 24, 4:30 to 10 p.m., Hunt Club Steakhouse, 555 Hunt Club Court, Town of Geneva, HuntClubSteakhouse.com, 262-245-7200.

Three-course meal includes Crab Louie, Roasted Chestnut Bisque, prime rib, lobster tail, Eggnog Cheesecake and more. Cost $80 per person, plus tax. Reservations required. Call for reservations.

Christmas Eve Dinner — Dec. 24, 5 to 8 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, bakerhouse1885.com, 262-248-4700.

Pre-Fixe four-course Christmas Eve dinner includes fried pork belly, lobster bisque, New York Strip steak, rack of lamb and more. Cost is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Call for reservations.

Christmas Eve Dinner — Dec. 24, 5 to 9 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn, thegrandviewrestaurant.com, 262-248-5690.

Select from the Grandview dinner menu or choose an exquisite Christmas Eve special. Call to reserve a table.

Christmas Eve Buffet — Dec. 24, 5 to 10 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com.

Includes chef-attended seafood bar, farmer’s market and carving station. Numerous specialties and desserts. Visit website for full menu. Cost $55 adults, $20 ages 4 to 12.

Christmas Brunch — Saturday, Dec. 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort, theabbeyresort.com. Visit website for full menu. Cost $55 adults, $20 ages 4 to 12.

Grand Yuletide Christmas Day Champagne Brunch — Dec. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Geneva Ballroom at Lake Lawn Resort, lakelawnresort.com, 262-728-7950.

View website for full menu. Cost $60 adults, $22 ages 4 to 12. Call or go online to reserve. Reservations required.

Christmas Day Brunch — Dec. 25, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Geneva ChopHouse at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, grandgeneva.com, 262-245-7620.

A four-course brunch created by Chef Nelly Buleje and the ChopHouse culinary team. Cost $75 adults, $35 ages 3 to 12. Visit website for full menu. Call for reservations.

Free community Christmas meal — Dec. 25, Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, 124 W. Washington St., Burlington. Call 262-763-6890 or message church via Facebook if you know someone who could benefit from a free Christmas meal.

The church is providing hot meals available for delivery and “park and pick-up.” Deliveries will arrive from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Park and pick-up is from noon to 2 p.m.

Christmas Dinner — Dec. 25, 5 to 10 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort, theabbeyresort.com. Visit website for full menu. Cost $55 adults, $20 ages 4 to 12.

Brunch with Magic Dave — Sunday, Dec. 26, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Richmond Cafe, 10321 N. Main St., Richmond, Illinois.

Magic Dave will perform tableside magic and balloon sculpting. Fun for the whole family.

December meat raffle — Dec. 26, 3 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Clubhouse Drive, Town of Geneva. Raffle will help raise money for DogsInVests.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.