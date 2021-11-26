35-plus Toys For Tots drop-off spots in Walworth County and how to reach out if your family is in need

ELKHORN — Families in need can find toys for the holidays Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St.

At the Fairgrounds Activity Center, Toys For Tots will be providing toys to children up through age 17 as well as physically and mentally disabled children in need.

Volunteers will help families select the toys, which can be donated to Toys For Tots at various collection sites throughout the area.

Final pickup at the sites is Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Sites are located at:

Delavan — Kunes Country Chevy Cadillac, Kunes Country Ford, Morrison Eye Clinic, Anytime Fitness, Fleet Farm, Noble Insurance, SPX Flow Inc., Walgreens and the Wisconsin School for the Deaf.

East Troy — Piggly Wiggly.

Elkhorn — Matheson Memorial Library, Circle of Friends, Elkhorn Motors, Frank’s Piggly Wiggly, Kunes Country Chevy GMC Buick, Kunes Country Dodge Jeep LM, Kunes Country RV & Truck, Pete’s Tire, Southern Lakes Church, Unilock and Walgreens.

Town of Geneva — Coachman’s Terrace, Dollar General and Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort.

Lake Geneva — Evolve Performance Training Center, Harbor Shores, Kiddie Kottage, Lake Geneva Chiropractic, Lake Geneva Kunes, Lake Geneva Laundry Cleaners, Mac’s Storage & Moving, Lake Geneva Public Library and Walgreens.

Town of Lyons — Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Walworth — Timber Creek and Geneva Lakes Animal Hospital.

Whitewater — Winchester True Value and Burtness Chevrolet Buick GMC.

Williams Bay — Williams Bay Police Department.

Last year, Toys For Tots served 724 children with help from many community volunteers.

Families in need can contact Volunteer Connection at 262-472-9632 to register for toys. Volunteers can also contact families to register them.