35th annual quilt auction returns to Lauderdale Lakes

ELKHORN — The 35th Annual Lutherdale Fest Quilt Auction is Saturday, Aug. 14, starting at 9 a.m.

The event is scheduled to last until 3 p.m., or until all quilts are sold. Lutherdale Bible Camp is located at N7891 U.S. Highway 12, Elkhorn.

Conducted by professional auctioneer Gary Finley, the quilt auction begins at 10 a.m.

Over 300 quilts were donated to the auction, in sizes ranging from baby to king, plus wall hangings and table runners. Auction items were handmade by hundreds of quilters from Wisconsin, Illinois, Florida and Idaho.

There will be a silent auction Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13 and 14, featuring gift certificates from area businesses, theme baskets and various specialty items.

The quilts can be viewed online at www.lutherdale.org, where silent bids can be placed. There are a few special viewings and previews of the quilts prior to Aug. 14.

Special viewings are Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Silent bids will also be accepted at the viewings, which will be inside the Chapel and HOPE Conference Center. Masks are required inside the buildings.