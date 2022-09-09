5 big events going on this weekend around Lake Geneva

Summer is not over yet! There is a lot going on this weekend all around the Lake Geneva area, including this 5 big events!

1. Taco Fest — Friday, Sept. 9, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 11, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lghom.com.

Live music and performances from authentic Mexican and Hispanic entertainers, a mechanical bull and more. Daily tickets are $10 per person, $5 for those younger than 12 when pre-purchased before noon Sept. 9. Weekend passes are $20 per person, $10 for those younger than 12 when pre-purchased before noon Sept. 9. VIP access, which includes a private bar and bartender for each covered VIP area, a guaranteed seat under a tent, free VIP parking and indoor bathroom access, is $60. Only 80 VIP tickets available.

2. Darien Cornfest — Sept. 9-11, Darien West Park, 335 W. Madison St., Darien, dariencornfest.us. Carnival wristband special: $25 Sept. 9, 6-10 p.m.; Sept. 10, noon-4 p.m.; and Sept. 11, 5-9 p.m.

Three big days of activities for all ages, including a carnival, softball, volleyball, horseshow tournaments, raffles, bike ride and a parade through Downtown Darien at noon on Sunday. Fireworks Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. Live music by Two Beer Tommy Sept. 9, 7-11 p.m.; Jess Piano, Sept. 10, noon-3 p.m.; and The Toys, Sept. 10, 7-11 p.m. And much more! Of course, there’s free sweet corn Sept. 10 and 11, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. See the Cornfest website for a full schedule.

3. Lake Geneva American Legion Post 24 15th Annual Car Show — Saturday, Sept. 10, American Legion Post 24, 735 Henry St., Lake Geneva, post24lgwi.org.

The post’s long-running car show is free to spectators. Large raffles and door prizes. Soda, wine and beer will be available, as well as hot dogs, brats and hamburgers. For those who wish to register for the show, registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Cost: $12 advanced, $15 day of show. Award trophies will be presented at 2:30 p.m.

4. East Troy Bluegrass Festival — Sept. 10 & 11, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy, easttroy.org. Weekend wristbands: $10. Ages 15 and younger free.

The area’s biggest bluegrass event returns to the Square in Downtown East Troy, bringing a full lineup of bluegrass bands, contests, good and East Troy Marketplace vendors.

Sept. 10 schedule: Open stage 10 a.m.; Sawdust Symphony 11 a.m.; Fox Crossing Stringband 1 p.m.; band scramble 2 p.m.; Piper Road String Band 3 p.m.; and Deeper Shade of Blue 4 p.m. After show by Piper Road String Band 6-9 p.m. at East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St.

Sept. 11 schedule: Gospel service with Anderegg family 10 a.m.; banjo, guitar, mandolin and fiddle contests 11:30 a.m.; Strings to Roam 1 p.m.; The Andereggs 2 p.m.; Mark Hembree Band 3 p.m.; and Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers 4 p.m.

5. Cornhole for a Cause Tournament — Sunday, Sept. 11, noon-4 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Cost: $40 per team. Go to act.alz.org/goto/cornhole to reserve a spot. Email Josh Spiegelhoff at spooshuw@yahoo.com with questions. Visit Magpie’s Facebook page for updates.

Join Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the tournament, which is also a Green Bay Packers viewing party. No fee to watch the games. All teams must play two games. Cash prize of $20 to the winners plus an ALZ Swag Bag. Proceeds to benefit Walk to End Alzheimer’s-Walworth County. The Walk to End event is later this week. See below.