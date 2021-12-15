5-plus things happening in Lake Geneva area this weekend

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

5 things to do this week

1. Santa Cruise — Wednesday through Thursday, Dec. 15-23, Gage Marine/Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Times vary. See santacruiselakegeneva.com.

All throughout December, take the magical Christmas boat cruise across Geneva Lake to Santa’s Hideaway, past various light displays along the lake shore.

Once at the Hideaway, guests can see Santa and hear who has made his “Nice List” this year.

John “Ludy” Puleo plays on the adults only cruise Dec. 17.

Before the 40-minute tour, people can walk through the indoor winter wonderland known as the Santa Cause Charities of Christmas Tree Festival inside the Pier 290 boathouse.

The festival is a fundraiser conducted by the Santa Cause, which supports various charities and organizations each year.

Benefitting from the festival this year are Big Brothers Big Sisters of South-Central Wisconsin, Boys & Girls Club of Walworth County, Circle of Friends, Dan Green’s Touch a Life, Heal a Heart, Inc., Inspiration Ministries, Norman Barr Camp, SMILES Inc., and Water Safety Patrol.

Santa Cruise ticket prices vary from $20 to $28 adults, $18 to $26 seniors, $9 to $18 youth.

2. Parade of Trees — Friday through Monday, Dec. 17-20; and Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva, genevalakemuseum.org.

Trees decorated by local businesses and organizations turn the museum’s Main Street area into “a magical, winter wonderland display.”

People can view the trees, then vote for their favorite on Fridays through Sundays between now and Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Admission $9 adults, $8 seniors and those with college IDs, free for children and active military.

3. “Elf the Musical” — Friday through Sunday, Dec. 17-19, times vary, Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, Lakeland-Players.org.

Community theater group the Lakeland Players adapts the 2003 holiday film that starred Will Ferrell into a stage musical.

Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, matinee performance begins at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $18 and can be purchased online, from the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce, or at 262-383-0762.

4. Lake Geneva Social Club Holiday Party — Saturday, Dec. 18, 7 to 11 p.m., The Treasury, 303 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Visit www.thetreasurydelavan.com or www.neversayneverplayland.com for more.

A fundraiser for Never Say Never Playland and a celebration of the one-year anniversary of The Treasury. Guests can enjoy holiday cocktails, light appetizers and a grazing display. A silent auction and raffle will support Never Say Never Playland, a playground focused on children with special needs. Advance tickets $40 each, $50 at the door. Semi-formal attire welcome.

5. Fire and Ice Lounge — Dec. 18, 8 to 10 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, bakerhouse1885.com, 262-248-4700.

The Lakefront Garden of Baker House will transform into a winter wonderland with an 8-foot ice bar for the first of two special engagements.

Opening Dec. 18, the Fire and Ice Lounge will be open through New Year’s, then it will return for Lake Geneva’s Winterfest.

The Ice Bar is carved by Art Below Zero. Specialty hot cocktails will be served by Baker House’s Ice Angels. Appetizer selections will be available. Larger groups can rent a “Fancy Shanty” cabana.

General admission $15. Purchase online or by calling the front desk.

A related special event — the Fire and Ice Lounge Grand Opening — is Sunday, Dec. 19, from 1 to 8 p.m. Cost is $15.

Also happening

Gift Wrap a Thon — Wednesday, Dec. 15, 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Bring in gifts for the elves of Inspiration Ministries to wrap for a nominal fee. Proceeds benefit Inspiration Ministries.

Holiday Give a Gift Drive — Thursday, Dec. 16, 8 to 11 a.m., Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, front circular drive entrance, N2950 Highway 67, town of Geneva. Give a gift, receive a holiday cookie decorating kit.

Country Line Dancing — Dec. 16, 7 to 9 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 3322 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Pop-up Library — Friday and Monday, Dec. 17 and 20, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, 203 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

The Lake Geneva Public Library will allow guests to check out some books, get tech help, a library card and more.

Visit with Santa — Fridays, Dec. 17 and 24, 6 to 7:30 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Share Christmas wishes with Santa and Mrs. Claus, bring a nonperishable food item for the local food pantry.

Big Foot at the Movies — Friday, Dec. 17, 5 p.m., Sharon Community School, 104 E. School St., Sharon, bigfootrecreation.org.

The Big Foot Recreation District will be screening the 2003 holiday film “Elf.” Admission $1. Concessions available.

Ugly Sweater Party — Dec. 17, 4 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy. Visit the Hive’s Facebook page for more details.

Wear an ugly sweater to receive a raffle ticket. The Hive is raffling off a Hive Beanie and a 16-oz. can of the winner’s choice of brew. Third Coast Photo Booth will be at The Hive from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Breakfast With Santa — Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19, 8 a.m. to noon, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa’s Maple Lawn or Evergreen ballrooms, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons, grandgeneva.com.

Tableside breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus and holiday music. Reservations recommended. Call 262-245-7620 to make reservations.

Cost $40 adults, $20 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and younger with paid adult.

Christmas Bird Count — Saturday, Dec. 18, all day, 10-mile radius around Lake Como, parula13@sbcglobal.net, 312-354-0199, lakelandaudubon.com.

The Lakeland Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count is a long-standing program of the National Audubon Society, an early winter bird census where thousands across the U.S., Canada and countries in the Western Hemisphere count birds over a 24-hour period.

Collected data helps the long-term health and status of bird populations across North America.

To participate, call or email Lisa Granbur at the above email and phone number.

Children’s Live Nativity — Dec. 18, 1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 1101 Logan St., Lake Geneva.

First Lutheran children will bring the Christmas story to life outdoors, with live animals. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served.

Family Holiday Baking Cookie Extravaganza — Dec. 18, 1 to 4 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth, bigfootrecreation.org.

Complete holiday cooking and baking to take to gatherings. Participants can choose from provided recipes or bring their own.

At the end of the event, cookies will be divided among participants, who should bring containers to take home numerous holiday treats.

Register online to participate. Cost $20 per person ages 16 and older. Free for ages 15 and younger with registered adult.

Ugly Sweater Extravaganza — Dec. 18, 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Wear the worst sweater you can find, enjoy drink specials. Music provided by DJ Jones.

Breakfast With Santa — Sunday, Dec. 19, 8 to 11 a.m., Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark’s Cascades Ballroom, 7020 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons, timberridgelodge.com.

Tableside breakfast with Santa. First come first served. Cost $25 adults, $15 ages 6 to 12, $10 ages 2 to 5, free for children younger than 2 with paid adult.

Brunch With Santa — Dec. 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Baker House, bakerhouse1885.com. Cost $35 adults, $18.85 ages 6 to 12, free ages 5 and younger.

Brunch With Santa — Dec. 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort, theabbeyresort.com.

Harborside Sunday Brunch a la Carte with Santa Claus, who will be meeting guests at the Harbor Gazebo. Share Christmas wishes with Santa, take a photo to remember the moment. Call the Abbey for reservations by visiting the website.

Gift Wrap a Thon — Dec. 19, 1 to 4 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Bring in gifts for the elves of Side By Side to wrap for a nominal fee. Proceeds benefit Side By Side.

Lake Geneva’s Victorian Christmas — Dec. 19, 1 to 4 p.m., Baker House.

Visit with Santa while listening to the Underground Sound Jazz Band and sipping hot cocoa from Streets of Lake Geneva.

Family movie night — Monday, Dec. 20, 5:30 p.m., Genoa City Public Library, 126 Freeman St., Genoa City. Visit library’s Facebook page. With snacks and refreshments.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” — Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 21 and 23, 7 p.m. both nights, The Bottle Shop.

Lake Geneva Film Club hosts a screening of the 1946 classic holiday film at The Bottle Shop’s Grapevine Theatre. Tickets available on a first-come first-served basis. Cost is a minimum donation of $10 to Never Say Never Playland.

All Day Holiday Book Giveaway — Tuesday, Dec. 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Genoa City Public Library. Pick up free children’s books while supplies last.

Winter Solstice — Dec. 21, 6 p.m., White River County Park, 6503 Sheridan Springs Road, Town of Lyons. See event page on Facebook to register.

Geneva Lake Conservancy, Friends of White River County Park and Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM are hosting a fire with music, conversation and stargazing. Also a candlelight hike, weather permitting. Registration optional.

Legends and Folklore of Winter — Dec. 21, 6 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library Zoom event. Go to lakegeneva.lib.wi.us/events to register.

Chad Lewis will present tales of cannibalistic spirits, Krampus the anti-Santa Claus and more.

