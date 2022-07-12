5 reasons you should check out Elkhorn Ribfest

An event that shatters attendance records each year returns this week to the Walworth County Fairgrounds.

This time, the Elkhorn Ribfest goes for five days, from Wednesday-Sunday, July 13 to 17. Event hours are July 13, 3 to 11 p.m.; July 14 to 16, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and July 17, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Last year, Ribfest drew an estimated 120,000 people, which was a new record for the event.

Why do people go? Fairgrounds Manager Larry Gaffey gave the Resorter five reasons why you should head out to the event this week.

The food

A five-day barbecue rib paradise is what to expect at Ribfest — offering up “some of the best BBQ you will find in the country,” said Gaffey.

Professional pitmasters and back yard grillers will fire up their grills during the event, plus other foods vendors will bring variety to Ribfest.

Pitmasters include BBQ King Smokehouse, BBQ’D Productions, Blazin Bronco BBQ, Buck Em BBQ, Cowboys BBQ & Rib Co., Desperado’s BBQ, Howling Coyote BBQ, Johnson’s BBQ, Just North of Memphis BBQ, MM&E BBQ, Mr. Greens and Salt Creek BBQ.

The Community Division happens Sunday, July 17. Cooking starts at 9 a.m., with judging from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Awards will be presented at 5:45 p.m. on the Main Stage.

Competing for awards are Bug Man, Burton’s BBQ, Dan Kunes, Dr. Carnivore, Du-Little BBQ, Hillbilly Deluxe, Last Place BBQ, Madden Style, Papa Chris & his Spriglets, Paul’s Smokehouse & BBQ, Pork Lives Matter, Ricky’s Ribs, Roll The Bones BBQ, Scooters BBQ, Smoke The Pig, Smokin’ Blue BBQ, Smokin’ Bros, TexAss BBQ, Todd’s Backyard BBQ and Wayward Sausage.

Two of these competitors won the division before.

Roll The Bones BBQ sizzled its way to victory in 2016, 2018 and 2021. Du-Little BBQ was the winner in 2019.

Visit wisconsinribfest.com for a full list of Ribfest vendors.

The music

This year, 25 bands will perform during all five days of Ribfest.

“The music quality at Elkhorn Ribfest is top notch,” Gaffey said. “The musicianship is one of our priorities.”

Performing July 13 are the Gravity of Youth, 3 p.m.; Jimmy Nick, 6 p.m.; and Cherry Pie, 7:30 p.m.

On July 14, performers are Petty Thieves, 3 p.m.; Breaking Cadence, 4:30 p.m.; In The Stix 5 p.m.; and Hairbanger’s Ball, 7 p.m.

D’Lite Duo plays July 15 at noon, followed by The Spectaculars, 2:30 p.m.; Kashmir, 6:30 p.m.; and 7th Heaven, 7:30 p.m.

The Lake Geneva House of Music is playing July 16 at 1:30 p.m., followed by The Smoky Nights, 2:30 p.m.; The Cheap Shots, 4:30 p.m.; Sweet T featuring The Thompson Duo, 6 p.m.; Serendipity, 6:30 p.m.; and Arch Allies 7:30 p.m.

Playing July 17 are Hillbilly Rockstarz, noon; Cameron Webb, 2 p.m.; Chris Kroeze, 4 p.m.; and The Prince Experience, 6 p.m.

Visit the Elkhorn Ribfest Facebook page for more about the music lineup.

The free

Gaffey said Ribfest offers free admission and free parking to its guests.

Also falling under the “free” category is the Elkhorn Ribfest Rib Run, a free-to-enter, open bike show where participants ride and park in the middle of the festival grounds until the area is full.

Participants can arrive between noon and 6 p.m. for judging. Rib Run categories include Best Bagger, Best Chopper, Best Cruiser, Best Freestyle and Best Vintage.

Winners are chosen by those at Ribfest and a Grand Champion will be crowned. The Grand Champion will receive $350 and a trophy. Category winners will receive $200 and a trophy.

The entertainment

In addition to the food and music, Ribfest also has more carnival rides this year, promising what Gaffey said will be “entertainment for the whole family.”

The good times

“If you have good food and good music, good times will surely follow,” said Gaffey.

The fairgrounds is at 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

Visit the Ribfest website or Facebook page for more details.