5 things happening in Lake Geneva area Nov. 26-28 over Thanksgiving weekend

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Top things to do this weekend

Santa Cruise — Various dates and times from Friday, Nov. 26, to Thursday, Dec. 30, Gage Marine/Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

It’s opening weekend for the magical Christmas boat cruise across Geneva Lake to Santa’s Hideaway, past various light displays along the lake shore.

Once at the Hideaway, guests can see Santa and hear who has made his “Nice List” this year.

Before the 40-minute tour, people can walk through the indoor winter wonderland known as the Santa Cause Charities of Christmas Tree Festival inside the Pier 290 boathouse.

The festival is a fundraiser conducted by the Santa Cause, which supports various charities and organizations each year.

Benefitting from the festival this year are Big Brothers Big Sisters of South-Central Wisconsin, Boys & Girls Club of Walworth County, Circle of Friends, Dan Green’s Touch a Life, Heal a Heart, Inc., Inspiration Ministries, Norman Barr Camp, SMILES Inc., and Water Safety Patrol.

This is the first weekend for the Cruise. Other dates include Dec. 1-5, 8-12 and 15-30.

John “Ludy” Puleo performs on the 8:30 p.m. cruises Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18.

Tickets prices vary per day, ranging from $20 to $28 adults, $18 to $26 seniors, $9 to $18 youth.

Visit santacruiselakegeneva.com for times, to purchase tickets and for more details.

Parade of Trees — Nov. 26 to 29, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva.

Trees decorated by local businesses and organizations turn the museum’s Main Street area into “a magical, winter wonderland display.”

People can view the trees Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., then vote for their favorite.

Admission $9 adults, $8 seniors and those with college IDs, free for children and active military. Visit genevalakemuseum.org for more information.

Lake Geneva Shop Hop — Nov. 26 to 28, downtown Lake Geneva.

Deals, punch cards, Christmas shopping and more are part of the plan for this weekend event intended to spotlight small businesses in Lake Geneva.

Each participant receives a coupon they can have marked at each location listed on it.

Leave the card at the last shop you visit, then on Monday, Nov. 29, six winners will be chosen to receive a basket featuring items from all the participating businesses.

As of this writing, participating businesses are The Bottle Shop, Lake Life Market, Haverly + Co., Clear Water Outdoor, Tres Belle, Tommi’s Garden Blooms and The Candle Mercantile.

Kris Kringle Outdoor Market — Saturday, Nov. 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Adcock Farm & Co., 215 S. Lake Ave.; and Wild Child’s Tavern & Grill, 511 Wilmot Ave., Twin Lakes.

About 70 vendors are expected, with around 30 of them setting up at Adcock Farm & Co.

Expect a food truck, live music, a rustic camper selfie station, custom wreath-making booth and more activities.

Visit the event Facebook page for more information.

Crafts-in-the-Woods Arts and Crafts Show — Nov. 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., YMCA Camp MacLean, 31401 Durand Ave., Burlington.

The camp’s annual fundraiser includes over 35 crafters and vendors setting up show in the William L. Rust Lodge and 21 cabins. Also a bake sale, gourmet coffee and lunch will be available from the camp kitchen in the main lodge.

Admission is $5 for ages 12 and older, $1 for ages 6 to 11 and free for ages 5 and younger. Visit the camp’s Facebook page for more details.

Also happening

Friday, Nov. 26

Black Friday 3 Club Challenge 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort. Grab three clubs of your choice and head out for a 7-hole round. Then head back inside for pizza and a complimentary draft beer, and shop the Black Friday sales at the pro shop. Cost $3. Visit lakelawnresort.com.

Saturday, Nov. 27 & Sunday, Nov. 28

Breakfast with Santa starting 8 a.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way. Intended for kids to have a breakfast served tableside while enjoying holiday entertainment. Seating times are 8 to 10:30 a.m. Santa will be available 8 a.m. to noon. See grandgeneva.com for more details.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Breakfast With Santa Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Fully-stocked breakfast buffet with Santa’s favorites. Guests can meet Santa in the courtyard garden. Children can take home a holiday craft. After meal, take a wagon tour along Delavan Lake shore or participate in a Build-A-Buddy activity. Seating at 9, 9:30, 10 and 10:30 a.m. Cost $22.50 adults, $12.50 ages 4 to 12. Reservations required. Call 262-725-9214.

Hugh Jass Fat Bike Race starts 9 a.m., Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, N3232 County Road H, town of Geneva. Registration 9 a.m. Race starts 11 a.m. Party and awards 1 p.m. Bicycle racing on a single track through back forest trails. All bikes welcome, but only fat bikes with 3.7-inch-wide tires or wider can win prizes. Participants should expect to race about an hour. Cost to register $40. Visit www.hughjass.bike for more details.

Santa’s Landing at The Abbey 5 to 7 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Photo ops with Santa at the Harbor Gazebo, plus enjoy holiday cookies, Christmas cocoa and hot cider, holiday music, bonfires with popcorn and s’mores. Visit theabbeyresort.com.

Friday, Dec. 3-Sunday, Dec. 5

Let It Glow Dec. 3, 6:05 to 9 p.m.; Dec. 4, 5 to 9 p.m.; and Dec. 5, 5 to 8 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Free holiday festival hosted by the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce, with light displays, Balsam Boulevard, Santa and more. The Dec. 3 event occurs after the Elkhorn tree lighting ceremony Dec. 3 (see below). Visit elkhornchamber.com for more information.

Friday, Dec. 3-Saturday, Dec. 4

Second Annual Christmas Market Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn. Various vendors, a food truck, and Duesterbeck’s beer. Visit event Facebook page for more details.

Friday, Dec. 3

Victorian Christmas 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sharon. Old-fashioned Christmas event to feature carolers, artists, carriage rides, Santa and more. Tree lighting is set for 6 p.m., with a parade at 7:30 p.m. Visit historicdowntownsharon.com for updates.

Christmas tree lighting ceremony 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Prepare for a festive evening in the park to light a tree donated by the Bhushan family.

Elkhorn Tree Lighting 6 p.m., Veterans Park, downtown Elkhorn. Followed by the Let It Glow drive-through event. Visit elkhornchamber.com for updates.

“Frozen Fantasy” Christmas Parade 6:30 p.m., downtown Burlington. Sweets, happiness, and fantastical floats through historic Burlington, followed by a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Wehmhoff Square Park. Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty will be on-hand for the lighting. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Chalet after the parade, meeting children. Carolers, hot chocolate and more in the park. For more information, email info@burlingtonchamber.org or call 262-763-6044.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Holiday Cookie Sale 10 a.m. to noon or sold out, First Congregational Church, 76 S. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Santa and Mrs. Claus 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Market of Lake Geneva, 830 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Special holiday visit.

Freezin for a Reason 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pier 290. Water skiers, surfers, wakeboarders and more will brave the cold waters of Geneva Lake to raise money for Santa Cause. Ski show, raffles, drinks and food. Visit freezinlakegeneva.org.

Christmas Card Town Parade 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., downtown Elkhorn. The 40th annual parade will feature music, animals, Santa and Mrs. Claus and Christmas-decorated floats. Visit elkhornchamber.com.

Beer Fest 2 to 5 p.m., Alpine Valley Resort Fireside Room, W2501 Highway D, Elkhorn. Fifth annual event features live music, food, drinks, raffles, all to benefit the East Troy Family & Community Resource Center. Visit Alpine’s Facebook page for details.

Electric Christmas Parade 5 to 6:30 p.m., Broad and Main streets, downtown Lake Geneva. For the 46th annual parade, the theme is “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories.” Go to visitlakegeneva.com for event updates and more.

2021 Holly Ball 5 to 11 p.m., Big Foot Country Club, 770 Shabbona Drive, Fontana. Geneva Lake Conservancy’s “old-fashioned holiday” event includes a silent auction, raffle and more. Single tickets online $200 each, $2,000 for a table of 10. Visit genevalakeconservancy.org for more information.

Light Up Lyons 5 p.m., downtown Lyons. From 5 to 6 p.m., parade and tree lighting. Lyons Fire and Rescue brings Santa and Mrs. Claus to the town center on South Railroad Street. Visit Santa at Bonnie & Betty’s until 7 p.m. after parade and tree lighting. Also Christmas caroling and live music by Cork N’ Classics at Village Tap. Visit lyonsforabetterneighborhood.com for full event schedule.

A Comedy Christmas Party Evergreen County Club, N6246 Highway 12/67, Elkhorn. Featured comedians: Jimmy McHugh and Steve Iott. Hosted by Katie Meiners. Cocktails start 5 p.m. Appetizers 5:30 p.m. Dinner buffet with prime rib, baked cod and chicken parmesan 6:30 p.m. Show to follow at 8:30 p.m. Tickets $60 per person, optional drink package $15. Visit evergreengolf.com.

Santa Parade Train from Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago to downtown East Troy. Catch a glimpse of the train along County Road ES. Expected schedule: Train leaves Elegant Farmer at 5:06 p.m., to pass North Army Lake Road at 5:25 p.m., Army Lake Camp 5:42 p.m., St. Peter’s Road 5:56 p.m., Byrnes Street 6:13 p.m., Division Street 6:25 p.m. Santa should arrive at the East Troy Village Square Park by East Troy Fire Department truck at 6:30 p.m. Santa will light the Bob Barutha Memorial Christmas Tree. Event also marks the debut of East Troy Lights, a downtown East Troy holiday light show running Dec. 4-31 on the hour from 5 to 8 p.m. Visit easttroy.org or easttroylights.com for more details.

Repeal Day Prohibition Party 7 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Limited ticketed event to relive the end of Prohibition, including various drink specials, an appearance by renowned bourbon ambassador Adam Harris and more. Tickets $35 each, plus tax. Visit staymaxwell.com to purchase or for more information.

