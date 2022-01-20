6 places to rent your own igloo in Lake Geneva

Thanks to the igloo, outside dining is no longer a seasonal affair.

Numerous places throughout the Lake Geneva area offer guests the chance to sit outside by a heater, with a beverage or dish of their choice, and enjoy winter’s beauty without having to freeze.

From downtown shops to resorts, people have various options when it comes to renting an igloo. Here are six of them.

Maxwell Mansion — 304 Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com, 262-248-9711.

Have a cozy time with friends and family for up to 90 minutes of private use in one of the largest igloos in Lake Geneva. Holds up to 15 people.

There are two igloos available for rental. The large igloo on the front lawn is not one of them.

Rental cost is $100. Includes a $50 voucher to be used in any Maxwell Mansion bar the day of the rental. May book up to 30 days in advance. Visit the website for more details.

The Farmstand — 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thefarmstandlg.com, 262-203-5844.

Available every weekend through Sunday, March 27, weather permitting. Strong winds will prohibit igloos from opening. Reservations are for 75-minute intervals. The “outdoor habitat” can accommodate a party of six.

A $50 deposit is collected at time of reservation. The deposit is then credited to the final bill, which must be at least $50.

Farmstand offers different “experiences,” which feature different menu items ranging from s’mores and fondue to family-style grazing table. Visit website for full menu.

Mars Resort — W4098 South Shore Drive, Town of Geneva, mars-resort.com, 262-245-5689.

Call to reserve an igloo overlooking Lake Como. Minimum table charge $100. Reservations are for a 90-minute period, starting at 4 p.m.

The menu involves “igloo platters,” serving four or five people. Dishes include the Mars famous BBQ ribs, Wagyu pub sliders, desserts and more.

Visit website for full menu.

The Ridge Hotel — W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva, ridgelakegeneva.com, 262-249-3800.

Reserve a private igloo that seats up to eight on the backyard veranda, with exclusive igloo menu items courtesy of Crafted Italia.

Ninety-minute time slots are available Sundays through Thursdays, 4 to 7:30 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays, 4 to 8 p.m.

Rental is $100 plus tax. View menu online.

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa — 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, grandgeneva.com, 262-249-4788.

Igloos for up to five people are available in 90-minute slots on Ember’s Terrace. Sip hot chocolate with peppermint schnapps or a hot toddy with Central Standard Bourbon under the Wisconsin sky. Open through March 14.

Hours: Mondays through Fridays, 5 to 10 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Rental fee $50. Minimum food and beverage purchase also $50. Visit website for full menu.

Lake Lawn Resort — 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com, 262-728-7950.

A party of six can enjoy seasonal cocktails, chef-made meals and more in the winter igloos overlooking Delavan Lake on the Lookout Bar and Eatery patio.

Available to rent in 90-minute slots daily, 11 a.m. to last seating at 8 p.m. Rental price $75 for up to six guests, plus food and beverage.

On Mondays through Thursdays, rent an igloo for $40 for up to six. View menu online.

