6-plus things happening in Lake Geneva area Dec. 8-12

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

6 things to do this week

1. Santa Cruise — Wednesday through Sunday, Dec. 8-12; and Wednesday through Saturday, Dec. 15-18, Gage Marine/Pier 290. Times vary. See santacruiselakegeneva.com.

All throughout December, take the magical Christmas boat cruise across Geneva Lake to Santa’s Hideaway, past various light displays along the lake shore.

Once at the Hideaway, guests can see Santa and hear who has made his “Nice List” this year.

John “Ludy” Puleo plays on the adults only cruises Dec. 10-11 and 17-18. On Dec. 10 and 17, Ludy is on the 8:30 p.m. cruises aboard the Lady of the Lake. On Dec. 11 and 18, he is on the 9 p.m. Grand Belle cruises.

Before the 40-minute tour, people can walk through the indoor winter wonderland known as the Santa Cause Charities of Christmas Tree Festival inside the Pier 290 boathouse.

The festival is a fundraiser conducted by the Santa Cause, which supports various charities and organizations each year.

Benefitting from the festival this year are Big Brothers Big Sisters of South-Central Wisconsin, Boys & Girls Club of Walworth County, Circle of Friends, Dan Green’s Touch a Life, Heal a Heart, Inc., Inspiration Ministries, Norman Barr Camp, SMILES Inc., and Water Safety Patrol.

Santa Cruise ticket prices vary from $20 to $28 adults, $18 to $26 seniors, $9 to $18 youth.

2. End of Year Night Hike & Stargazing — Thursday, Dec. 9, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. See Geneva Lake Conservancy or GLAS: Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM Facebook pages for more information.

Intended for ages 7 to 15, but fun for the whole family, the hike will lead through the park and Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy to the Observatory Deck. During the walk, the hope is to observe the Geminids meteor shower.

Weather permitting, participants may be able to view the night sky through portable telescopes provided by GLAS. Register at glaseducation.org.

3. “Elf the Musical” — Friday through Sunday, Dec. 10-12 and 17-18, times vary, Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, Lakeland-Players.org.

Community theater group the Lakeland Players adapts the 2003 holiday film that starred Will Ferrell into a stage musical.

Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, matinee performance begins at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $18 and can be purchased online, from the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce, or at 262-383-0762.

4. Delavan Dasher Day — Saturday, Dec. 11, starting at 10 a.m., downtown Delavan. See Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Spend the day in downtown Delavan to receive fun holiday perks. Participants can receive $5 in “carriage bucks” for every $25 spent.

Santa will make his way through downtown, visiting with local merchants and delivering candy canes to good children. Santa will also be at Curate, 101 Park Place, posing for photos.

There will be carriage rides, with stops at Curate and The Sailor’s Wife, 407 E. Walworth Ave.

Some establishments will participate in a Cookie Walk. Delavan-Darien High School (DDHS) Choir members are among the carolers performing, and the DDHS Band will play Christmas music at Tower Park.

5. Burlington Ice Festival — Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11 and 12, times vary. Most event activities are in Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St., Burlington.

The Wisconsin State Ice Carving Championship returns, with over a dozen ice blocks to be placed throughout the park.

Each sculpture will be carved from a 300-pound block of ice that is 10 inches thick, 20 inches wide and stands 40 inches tall on a wooden stand.

Guests can watch the ice carving live on Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Also on Dec. 11, the Burlington High School A Capella Choir will be performing 10 a.m. to noon. There will be a 4 p.m. awards ceremony at Runaway Micropub & Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St.

On Dec. 12, there are horse wagon rides noon to 3 p.m. and Reindeer in the Park noon to 3 p.m.

On both days, there will be bonfires, s’mores, a Kris Kringle Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Santa in the Chalet from 2 to 4 p.m.

6. Old Time Radio Show: Carol Burnett Christmas Extravaganza — Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to noon, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com.

WGTD Radio Theater once again broadcasts live from the resort at 11:15 a.m., with actors and sound effects produced in real time before the audience.

This performance is a holiday celebration that includes performances by John “Ludy” Puleo, the Dixie Dudes and Bill’s Little Big Band.

The award-winning 91.1 Players will present “Carol’s Family,” Stan Freberg’s “A Christmas Dragnet” and “It’s the Professor!”

Arrive at 11 a.m. to see rehearsals.

Tickets $15. To receive a $5 off breakfast or lunch at Lake Lawn’s Lookout Bar & Eatery, present the ticket for this event.

Also happening

Shop Sip Support — Wednesday, Dec. 8, 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop. See United Way of Walworth County Facebook page for more details.

After lunch in downtown Lake Geneva and visiting various shops, participants will head to The Bottle Shop where a team of United Way elves will wrap gifts. Craft beer, spirits, cocktails and specialty cheeses will also be available.

Wrapping fees and donations will support over 40 Walworth County nonprofit agencies.

Parade of Trees — Friday through Monday, Dec. 10-13; and Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva, genevalakemuseum.org.

Trees decorated by local businesses and organizations turn the museum’s Main Street area into “a magical, winter wonderland display.”

People can view the trees, then vote for their favorite on Fridays through Sundays between now and Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Admission $9 adults, $8 seniors and those with college IDs, free for children and active military.

Live Nativity — Friday through Sunday, Dec. 10-12, 5 to 8 p.m., Camp Timber-lee, N8705 Scout Road, East Troy, timber-lee.com.

Drive through the camp to see the birth of Jesus brought to life. Cost is $5 per car, free for ages 4 and younger.

“Oh, Jackie O!” — Friday, Dec. 10, 1 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, 262-728-3111.

An adaptation of the life of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis by skilled cabaret and musical theater singer/actor/comedienne Jillann Gabrielle.

During the performance, Jackie will discover she has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and her life flashes before her while revealing her own true self through wit and humor.

Gabrielle will perform a provocative, original solo musical which lasts about an hour.

The performance will touch on details of Jackie’s work in preserving White House treasures, her relationship with her parents, her love of her husband Jack, her marriage to Aristotle Onassis and her life as an editor.

The event is free. Masks are required, but registration is not. Call for more details.

Breakfast With Santa — Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11-12, The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Hours Dec. 11: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 12: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. See Farmstand’s Facebook page for more details.

Santa and his elves will host breakfast, which also includes pictures and secret shopping for children. Breakfast includes waffles, scrambled eggs, sausage or bacon, coffee, milk and orange juice. Children can have a private conversation with Santa, a coloring page and a surprise gift. Cost: $9.99.

Breakfast With Santa — Dec. 11, 12 and 18, 8 a.m. to noon, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa’s Maple Lawn or Evergreen ballrooms, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons, grandgeneva.com.

Tableside breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus and holiday music. Reservations recommended. Call 262-245-7620 to make reservations.

Cost $40 adults, $20 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and younger with paid adult.

Pancakes With Santa — Dec. 11, 8 to 11 a.m., Brookwood Middle School, 1020 Hunters Ridge Drive, Genoa City.

All the pancakes you can eat at this Genoa City Lions Club event, plus sausage, milk, juice and coffee. Pictures with Santa from 9 to 10 a.m. Tickets $6 adults, $4 ages 6 to 11.

2021 Elf Scavenger Hunt — Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to noon, downtown Twin Lakes, starting and ending at the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association office, 349 E. Main St.

Those who participate will receive a list of locations. The goal is to find the elf hidden at each location. Get your sheet stamped and tag the business on social media, trying to find all the elves within the time limit of the hunt. Completed sheets will be put into a drawing to be conducted after the hunt.

Pictures with Santa — Dec. 11, noon to 4 p.m., Alpine Valley Resort, W2501 County Road D, Elkhorn, alpinevalleyresort.com. Take a picture with Santa, have some hot chocolate.

Breakfast With Santa — Dec. 12, 8 to 11 a.m., Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark’s Cascades Ballroom, 7020 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons, timberridgelodge.com.

Tableside breakfast with Santa. First come first served. Cost $25 adults, $15 ages 6 to 12, $10 ages 2 to 5, free for children younger than 2 with paid adult.

Brunch With Santa — Dec. 12, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort, theabbeyresort.com.

Harborside Sunday Brunch a la Carte with Santa Claus, who will be meeting guests at the Harbor Gazebo. Share Christmas wishes with Santa, take a photo to remember the moment. Call the Abbey for reservations by visiting the website.

Santa & His Reindeer — Dec. 12, 1 to 4 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Visit with Santa and his reindeer while listening to the Badger High School Jazz Band. Hot cocoa specialties courtesy of Streets of Lake Geneva.

Lightwire Theater: A Very Electric Christmas — Dec. 12, 3 and 7 p.m., Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater, uww.edu/youngauditorium.

Watch dancing electroluminescent puppeteers put on a production of holiday inspiration and light set to Christmas classics. Tickets $24.25 adults, $15.50 ages 12 and younger.

Holiday Give a Gift Drive — Thursday, Dec. 16, 8 to 11 a.m., Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, front circular drive entrance, N2950 Highway 67, town of Geneva. Give a gift, receive a holiday cookie decorating kit.

Big Foot at the Movies — Friday, Dec. 17, 5 p.m., Sharon Community School, 104 E. School St., Sharon, bigfootrecreation.org.

The Big Foot Recreation District will be screening the 2003 holiday film “Elf.” Admission $1. Concessions available.

Christmas Bird Count — Saturday, Dec. 18, all day, 10-mile radius around Lake Como, parula13@sbcglobal.net, 312-354-0199, lakelandaudubon.com.

The Lakeland Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count is a long-standing program of the National Audubon Society, an early winter bird census where thousands across the U.S., Canada and countries in the Western Hemisphere count birds over a 24-hour period.

Collected data helps the long-term health and status of bird populations across North America.

To participate, call or email Lisa Granbur at the above email and phone number.

Children’s Live Nativity — Dec. 18, 1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 1101 Logan St., Lake Geneva.

First Lutheran children will bring the Christmas story to life outdoors, with live animals. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served.

Family Holiday Baking Cookie Extravaganza — Dec. 18, 1 to 4 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth, bigfootrecreation.org.

Complete holiday cooking and baking to take to gatherings. Participants can choose from provided recipes or bring their own.

At the end of the event, cookies will be divided among participants, who should bring containers to take home numerous holiday treats.

Register online to participate. Cost $20 per person ages 16 and older. Free for ages 15 and younger with registered adult.

