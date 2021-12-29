6-plus things happening in Lake Geneva area this week Dec. 30 - Jan. 2

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

5 things to do this weekend

Polar plunge — Saturday, Jan. 1, noon, Williams Bay Beach, Geneva Street, Williams Bay, genevalakewest.com. Have a run into the icy waters of Geneva Lake at this New Year’s Day tradition.

Santa Cruise — Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 29-30, cruises depart at 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., Gage Marine/Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Times vary. See santacruiselakegeneva.com.

A magical Christmas boat cruise across Geneva Lake to Santa’s Hideaway, past various light displays along the lake shore.

Santa Cruise ticket prices range from $20 to $28 adults, $18 to $26 seniors, $9 to $18 youth.

Christmas in the Country — Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, grandgeneva.com.

While some of the activities under Christmas in the Country are for resort guests only, the 12 Days of Christmas drive-through light show and Gingerbread House Walk are open to the public.

Over 2 million lights are part of the drive-through light show at Grand Geneva.

At the Gingerbread House Walk, the public can tour over 45 gingerbread houses made by contestants of all ages. The houses are on display outside of Ristorante Brissago, which the public can view through Thursday, Dec. 30.

People can also vote for their favorites in the People’s Choice Awards. Winners in various categories will receive prizes, including Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark birthday party packages and other stay packages at Grand Geneva.

Visit the Grand Geneva website to vote and for more information.

Parade of Trees — Friday through Monday, Dec. 31-Jan. 3; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva, genevalakemuseum.org.

Trees decorated by local businesses and organizations turn the museum’s Main Street area into “a magical, winter wonderland display.”

People can view the trees, then vote for their favorite on Fridays through Sundays between now and Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Admission $9 adults, $8 seniors and those with college IDs, free for children and active military.

East Troy Lights — Until Friday, Dec. 31, with light displays every hour from 5 to 8 p.m., East Troy Town Square, East Troy, easttroylights.com.

An interactive and imaginative light display experience in which the lights in all of Downtown East Troy sparkle in sync to holiday songs.

Through the website, people can try to make their own light show scripts for the East Troy Square.

Kishwauketoe Night hike, bonfire and s’mores — Jan. 1, meet between 5:30—6 p.m., hike begins at 6 p.m. Meet at 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay.

Start the new year off right with a hike, followed by a bonfire. Dress for the weather and hope for clear skies.

Also happening

Sing-Along Movie — Thursday, Dec. 30, 1 to 3 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. To register, visit Aram’s Facebook page or aramlibrary.org, or call 262-728-3111.

The library will be screening “Frozen 2” in which the audience can sing to the tunes in the film. Participants can dress up as favorite characters. There will also be snacks and a craft. Registration required.

Customer Appreciation Gathering — Saturday, Jan. 1, 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, the bottleshoplakegeneva.com.

“The Nerd” Auditions — Sunday, Jan. 2, 1 p.m.; and Tuesday, Jan. 4, 7 p.m., Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, lakeland-players.org.

Lakeland Players of Elkhorn is holding auditions for the Ken Ludwig comedy. The community theater group seeks four adult men, two adult women and a boy age 10 to 12. Auditions will consist of reading from the script.

“The Nerd” will be performed Feb. 18-20 and 25-27. Adults required to be fully vaccinated and wear masks backstage. Call Mary Nugent at 262-470-8570 with questions.

Cookie Clean Up — Wednesday, Jan. 5, 5 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan, 262-725-6747, delavanlakestore.com.

Trivia Night — Thursday, Jan. 6, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois. Trivia is free. Weekly prizes are Rush Creek gift cards.

Card Games — Friday, Jan. 7, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Aram Public Library.

Bridge, gin rummy or poker. Part of the Aging Well Series at Aram. Participants are asked to stay 6 feet apart and regularly wash their hands. Masks required.

Men’s Breakfast — Saturday, Jan. 8, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. A meal with coffee and juice, plus fellowship with other men of all ages.

Line Dancing with Terri — Jan. 8, 11:30 a.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Adults only class with Terri DellaMaria, a fitness trainer who works at the library. Learn the Cha Cha Slide, the Cupid Shuffle and more.

Kendra’s Birthday Luau/Hawaiian Party — Jan. 8, 6 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 262-725-6747, delavanlakestore.com.

