7 reasons to head to the Walworth County Fair

ELKHORN

One of the largest and oldest county fairs in Wisconsin is just a week away.

The 173rd Walworth County Fair is an equal opportunity supplier of fun, serving up six days of carnival rides, live entertainment, eclectic foods and much, much more.

From Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, the contests, sports events and agricultural activities run pretty much nonstop at the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

In fact, there’s so much to do that it can be daunting just to figure out where to begin.

Since there are seven days before the fair, here are seven suggestions for things to check out when it begins.

Rock, country & jazz concerts

Some of the biggest concerts each year happen at the Walworth County Fair, and it looks like this year is no exception.

Literal jukebox heroes Foreigner, country music star Josh Turner with Phil Vassar, and rock groups Halestorm, Lines of Loyalty and Shallow Side are all scheduled to play the Grandstand during the fair.

The Turner/Vassar show is Friday, Sept. 2, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $30 to $40.

Halestorm performs Saturday, Sept. 3, with Lines of Loyalty and Shallow Side opening. Show starts 7:30 p.m. Tickets $30-50.

Foreigner plays Sunday, Sept. 4, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $30-50.

General fair admission is not included with concert tickets. However, several artists are performing on other fair stages where no admission will be charged.

In addition to the Grandstand, there are the Park Stage and the WSLD Music Hall, both of which will showcase jazz, rock, pop, polka and everything in between.

Expected to play the Park Stage are Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz, Frank 2 Frankie, Steve Meisner Polka Band, Nate & Brido, the Spectaculars, Doo Wop Daddies, the Gravity of Youth, Lake Geneva House of Music, the Underground Sound Jazz Band, the Lara Bell Band and the Gary McAdams Band. There will also be acts paying tribute to Jimmy Buffett, the Beach Boys, Elton John, Elvis Presley and the Beatles.

Performing at the WSLD Music Hall are the Thompson Duo, the Judson Brown Duo, JFK the Band and Grant Milliren.

For specific show times, see the Live Music listings in this week’s and next week’s Resorter, or visit walworthcountyfairgrounds.com.

Good-natured competitions

Build a birdhouse, paint outside or pick a jar of pickled vegetables for a chance at cash prizes during the Walworth County Fair.

Children ages 9 to 17 can enter a jar of pickled vegetables in the Perfectly Pickled Pucker Bowl for a chance at $5,000. There is also a $5,000 cash prize available to ages 9 to 17 in the Birdhouse Build Off.

For both the pickled vegetable and birdhouse contests, entrants will receive free admission into the fair. Call 262-723-3228 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for more details on the contests, or visit the fair website.

On Aug. 31, artists in the Plein Air at the Fair Contest will be painting on the fairgrounds from 8:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Top awards are $1,000 for grand champion, $600 reserve champion and $400 award of merit.

The grand and reserve champion winners will have their entries sold to the highest bidder at the Walworth County Fair Foundation Woodcarving Auction Sept. 4 at 3 p.m. at the Park Stage.

Registration fee is $30. All registered artists will receive four complimentary admission tickets and an Aug. 31 only parking permit to the fair.

When it comes to contests, none are perhaps more well known than the Fairest of the Fair.

Since 1966, the fair has crowned a 17- or 18-year-old as the Fairest of the Fair. The winner is then the official ambassador of the fair, promoting it at events throughout Walworth County. Finals are Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. at the Park Stage.

This only scratches the surface. There are also numerous daily contests at the fair, including those for pie eating, a kids pedal tractor pull and more in the Barnyard Adventure area.

See the fair’s site for a listing of all contests.

Trucks, tractors & big crashes

It wouldn’t be a Walworth County Fair without the monster trucks, tractor pulls, and of course, the demolition derby.

Things get rolling Wednesday, Aug. 31, at noon, with the Antique and Stock Tractor and Truck Pull at the Grandstand. Admission is free.

The Pro Motorsports Tractor and Truck Pulls are at 7 p.m. Advance general admission tickets are $5 through the fair’s website. Note: Admission to the fair is not included.

All Star Monster Trucks, a fair staple that often sells out, returns to the fair Grandstand Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets $10.

Three demolition derbies are set for the last day of the fair, Monday, Sept. 5. Set at the Grandstand, the derbies are at 12:30, 3 and 5:30 p.m. Advance tickets $10. Price allows ticket holder to attend one or all of the derbies.

Purchase tickets and find more information at the fair website.

“Bee Happy”

That’s the theme of the 173rd Walworth County Fair. As a result, there are plenty of bee-centric activities on the fair schedule.

Throughout the fair is the Buzzing Through Barnyard tour at the Barnyard Adventure Barn, where all fair guests can learn about the diversity of agriculture at numerous stations. Of course, there’s a station for bees.

On Aug. 31, there is also the Junior and Open Honey Show at the Barnyard Adventure Barn.

There are contests for who can wear the most black and yellow, best baby, the best bonnet and the best bee costume on an infant or toddler.

With beekeeping courses, a beeswax demo and a honey condiment contest, there are plenty to entertain bee enthusiasts of all ages.

Barnyard Adventure

Free children’s activities include live entertainment and agriculture education.

The Barnyard Adventure Barn showcases learning about butterflies, worms, bugs and bees.

There will be a new, working observation beehive hosted by the Walworth county Beekeepers Club.

The Learning Coop also features various farm and home presentations.

At the Barnyard Adventure Tent and Garden, there will be butterfly releases, make-and-take children’s events and more.

Sensory gardens, a rainwater recycling patio, the Barnyard Adventure gardens and more make this a place where children can learn in a fun way.

More kid fun

At the Kiddieland Stage, Magic Mike Magician, Dave Watson, Marvelous Mutts and more are performing throughout the fair.

And of course, there is the carnival, which traditionally brings various rides, games and more fun activities onto the fairgrounds.

Advance discount carnival wristbands are available until Aug. 30 at midnight through the fair website.

Cost is $25, good for only one of the regularly scheduled wristband days.

Wristband days are Aug. 31, from 3 p.m. to close; and Sept. 1, 2 or 5, noon to close.

Agriculture at its finest

The main component of the Walworth County Fair is the Meat Animal Sale, in which area youth sell livestock.

The Meat Animal Sale is Friday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m. The Meat Sale of Champions is at 3 p.m.

About 175 Walworth County 4-H and FFA members are participating in the sale, which is the culmination of a yearlong beef, sheep or swine animal experience.

Various judging and demonstrations are held throughout the fair, including shows for numerous animals. There’s also a dog obedience show Aug. 31 at 9 a.m. at the Activity Center.

See the fair website to see the complete schedule.

Current advance ticket prices for Walworth County Fair admission are as follows.

$45 adult season pass.

$10 adult day pass, $5 junior.

$8 seniors Aug. 31-Sept. 2.

Daily ticket prices increase by $2 after Aug. 30.