7 reasons why people go to Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival

Without it, there is simply no summer in Lake Geneva.

The Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival brings numerous activities to the city every year, from a carnival and live music to a finale that features a waterski show, lighted boat parade and fireworks.

This year, the event runs Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 17 to 21. Venetian activities are in Flat Iron, Library and Seminary parks.

The ribbon cutting kicks off Venetian Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Jaycees Entertainment Pavilion in Flat Iron Park

Drawing tens of thousands to the area, the event is now 60 years old. It is the largest revenue generator for the Jaycees, which uses the net profits to give back to the community.

Some organizations and causes that have benefitted from donations by the Jaycees thanks to Venetian Fest revenue include the Walworth County Veterans Service Office, the Special Olympics Dream Team, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Badger High School scholarships, the Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol, and local police departments and food pantries.

Why do so many people flock to Venetian Fest? Here are seven reasons.

The carnival

It is always an impressive array of machines fill Flat Iron and Seminary parks during Venetian. While the more kid-centric rollercoasters and slides are usually found in Seminary Park, the Ferris wheel, Tilt-A-Whirl and more intense rides typically grace Flat Iron Park.

Hours are Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 17 and 18, 5-10:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 19, 5-11:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 20, noon-11:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 21, noon-10:30 p.m.

Ride specials: $40 wristbands Aug. 17 and 18, from 5-10 p.m.; and Aug. 20, noon-5 p.m.

The carnival is operated by Mr. Ed's Magical Midways LLC.

The music

Eight acts are scheduled to perform during the event, including some local favorites.

Musicians perform at the Jaycees Entertainment Pavilion, a.k.a. the beer tent.

Venetian Festival kicks off Aug. 17 with a performance by country/Top 40 band Bella Cain. On Aug. 18, Totally Neon brings its 80s pop rock tribute to the stage. Lunchmoney Bullies will play various rock, reggae, funk, country and pop songs Aug. 19.

Terry Byrne, a rock, country and blues artist with an Irish twist, performs Aug. 20, followed by classic hip hop tribute act Too Hype Crew.

Performing Aug. 21 are students from the Lake Geneva-based music school Rock Central, plus the Big Al Wetzel Band and Dirty Canteen, two acts that often play throughout the area.

There is no cover charge for the all-ages shows by Byrne, Rock Central and the Big Al Wetzel Band. All other performances have a $5 cover and are 21-and-older shows.

The waterski show

One of three big activities on the final night of Venetian Fest, this year's show is Aug. 21 at 6 p.m.

Prepare to be impressed by the Wonder Lake Ski Team, which will be performing tricks along Geneva Lake by Library Park and the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive.

The boat parade

Every year, a string of lighted boats drifts across the lake at dusk on the last night of the Venetian Festival.

This year is no exception, with the theme of the parade being diamonds. Lake Geneva Cruise Lines will give out Best In Show Awards afterwards.

The fireworks

All Venetian Festivals end with a literal bang.

Following the boat parade is the fireworks display over Geneva Bay in Downtown Lake Geneva.

Recommended areas to watch the display are Riviera Beach and Library and Flat Iron parks.

The entertainment pavilion

In the pavilion, various beers and hard seltzers will be sold.

General pavilion hours are Aug. 17-19, 5 p.m.-midnight; and Aug. 20-21, noon-midnight.

In addition to live music, the pavilion will also host a Baggo tournament Aug. 20, from 11:30-3 p.m.

Cost is $40 per team, with a set up of double elimination straight to 21.

The Arts & Crafts Fair

It is the 27th year for the Jaycees Arts & Crafts Fair, where people from all over the country will sell unique items.

There are 110 exhibitors expected at the craft fair in Library Park, which is Aug. 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free.

Cub Scouts will provide food and beverages at the Brat Stand in the park.

For more about the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival, visit venetianfest.com.