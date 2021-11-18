7 things happening in Lake Geneva area Nov. 18-22

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Top things to do this weekend

Beaujolais Day (Weekend) at Maxwell — starts Thursday, Nov. 18, 4:30 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Beaujolais is a region in France where, on the third Thursday in November, people celebrate the release of a new wine.

Barrels of wine are rolled down the street by winegrowers during the official start of Beaujolais Nouveau Day.

At Maxwell, they’re rolling out the bottles from a limited case of Domaine des Billards Saint-Amour Beaujolais.

There will be Beaujolais wine specials all weekend, while the wine lasts.

Visit Maxwell’s Facebook page or staymaxwell.com for more details.

Murder Mystery Dinner & Show — Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20, 6 to 10 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

The Brown-Ullstrup Players present “Bates Motel: Another PSYCHO Murder Mystery.”

Guests can interact with the cast of characters to figure out who committed the crime while enjoying a delicious meal. Cost $70 per person.

Visit lakelawnresort.com for more details.

Parade of Trees — Saturday, Nov. 20, through Jan. 4, 2022, Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva.

Let the parade begin!

Trees decorated by local businesses and organizations turn the museum’s Main Street area into “a magical, winter wonderland display.”

People can view the trees Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., then vote for their favorite.

Admission $9 adults, $8 seniors and those with college IDs, free for children and active military. Visit genevalakemuseum.org for more details.

Holiday Market — Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva; and Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield.

Local vendors and crafters will be selling items at both locations — over 30 alone are expected at Trinity’s Community Center.

Proceeds will benefit Trinity Youth Ministry.

Free admission, parking. Visit the Hawk’s View or Trinity Facebook pages for more details.

Gingerbread House Walk — Sunday, Nov. 21, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.

Area residents of all ages and skill sets display their gingerbread masterpieces all season long at Grand Geneva. The public can view them Nov. 21.

The creations can be viewed on the upper level, in Galewoods B/C. Visit grandgeneva.com for more information.

Illumination Ceremony — Nov. 21, starting at 4:30 p.m., Grand Geneva.

Only guests at Grand Geneva can watch as they turn on over 2 million holiday lights throughout the resort, followed by a fireworks display.

Photos with Santa start at 4:30 p.m. in the Evergreen Ballroom.

People will gather by the resort’s large Christmas tree at 6 p.m. for the illumination countdown and fireworks.

Breakfast with Santa — Monday, Nov. 22, starting 8 a.m., Grand Geneva.

Intended for kids to have a breakfast served tableside while enjoying holiday entertainment.

The seasonal event kicks off Nov. 22, then it will shift to Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 27 and 28, and Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19.

Seating times are 8 to 10:30 a.m. Santa will be available 8 a.m. to noon. See grandgeneva.com for more details.

Also happening

Wednesday, Nov. 17

November Book Club 1 to 2:30 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Lake Geneva Public Library event. Club members will discuss “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine.” Registration required. To register, go to the library’s Facebook page or lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Sixth Annual Turkey Meat Raffle 3 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City. Benefit for Kickstands for Kids, an effort to buy as many bikes for kids as possible. Visit Herner’s Facebook page for more information.

Live Comedy’s Back featuring Steven Haas, Tyler Fowler and Vik Pandya 6 and 8 p.m., Grapevine Theatre at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $25 plus tax. Ages 21 and older shows. Strong language. Call 262-348-9463 for tickets.

Pajama Jam 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Throw on some jammies and dance to music by DJ Jones, plus drink specials.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Lakeland Audubon Society Chapter meeting 7 p.m., Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Featuring a talk by Bill Volkert, “Wisconsin Winter Birds.” Free to attend, open to the public.

Friday through Sunday, Nov. 26 to 28

Santa Cruises Gage Marine/Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Take a 40-minute lake tour of lighted displays along Geneva Lake, then sneak a peak at Santa’s Hideaway to find out who’s on his “Nice List” this year. This is the first weekend for the Cruises. Other dates include Dec. 1-5, 8-12 and 15-30. John “Ludy” Puleo performs on the 8:30 p.m. cruises Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18. Tickets prices vary per day, ranging from $20 to $28 adults, $18 to $26 seniors, $9 to $18 youth. Visit santacruiselakegeneva.com for times and more details.

Friday, Nov. 26

Black Friday 3 Club Challenge 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort. Grab three clubs of your choice and head out for a 7-hole round. Then head back inside for pizza and a complimentary draft beer, and shop the Black Friday sales at the pro shop. Cost $3. Visit lakelawnresort.com.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Breakfast With Santa Lake Lawn Resort. Fully-stocked breakfast buffet with Santa’s favorites. Guests can meet Santa in the courtyard garden. Children can take home a holiday craft. After meal, take a wagon tour along Delavan Lake shore or participate in a Build-A-Buddy activity. Seating at 9, 9:30, 10 and 10:30 a.m. Cost $22.50 adults, $12.50 ages 4 to 12. Reservations required. Call 262-725-9214.

Hugh Jass Fat Bike Race starts 9 a.m., Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, N3232 County Road H, town of Geneva. Registration 9 a.m. Race starts 11 a.m. Party and awards 1 p.m. Bicycle racing on a single track through back forest trails. All bikes welcome, but only fat bikes with 3.7-inch-wide tires or wider can win prizes. Participants should expect to race about an hour. Cost to register $40. Visit www.hughjass.bike for more details.

Santa’s Landing at The Abbey 5 to 7 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Photo ops with Santa at the Harbor Gazebo, plus enjoy holiday cookies, Christmas cocoa and hot cider, holiday music, bonfires with popcorn and s’mores. Visit theabbeyresort.com.

