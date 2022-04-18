8 events to celebrate Earth Day around Lake Geneva

This Earth Day the planet needs you.

While acting individually helps, there are also numerous events around the Lake Geneva area to help make saving Earth a fun community experience.

Below are some of the region's Earth Day activities.

Earth Month — Various events in Whitewater, see uww.edu/sustainability/earth-month-2022 for full schedule and more details.

UW-Whitewater's Sustainability Program has been organizing events all month to celebrate Earth Day.

From April 20 to 24, events include a film competition, community cleanup, a Tree City/UW-Whitewater campus celebration and a concert.

Sustainability Week Film Competition is Wednesday, April 20, at 6 p.m. in University Center 076-Summers Auditorium. Films entered by aspiring filmmakers will be shown as a film festival, where the audience can vote on their favorite. The top three will win a prize from various campus and community organizations.

Tree City/Campus Celebration is Friday, April 22, at 2 p.m. Representatives from the City of Whitewater and UW-Whitewater will introduce the new arboretum at Starin Park with an unveiling of planting designs. Event also features a ceremonial tree planting, presentations and refreshments that are all sourced from trees.

An Earth Day litter pickup is Sunday, April 24, at 10:30 a.m. at the Little Red Schoolhouse, 243 N. Prince St., Whitewater. Participants will help pick up trash in neighborhoods across the UW-Whitewater area. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. Registration is required through the website above.

"The Automatic Earth" musical performance is April 24 at 3 p.m. at Young Auditorium. UW-Whitewater's Symphonic Wind Ensemble will perform "The Automatic Earth," for wind ensemble and electronics, by Steven Bryant. Tickets: $9 adults, $8 for ages 65 and older or 18 and younger, free for UW-Whitewater students. Visit tickets.uww.edu to purchase tickets or call 262-472-2222.

Earth Day with the Geneva Lake Conservancy — Friday, April 22, 9-11:30 a.m., White River County Park, 6503 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva, GenevaLakeConservancy.org, 262-275-5700, or email outreach@genevalakeconservancy.org. Registration required.

Join the conservancy to remove buckthorn at the park, or start at the park with a caravan that will travel from White River to other area conservancy preserves to plant native wildflowers.

The buckthorn removal group will be joined by conservancy staff, Walworth County volunteers and Lakeland School students.

Virginia Bluebells, Wild Blue Indigo and Cardinal Flowers are among the wildflowers to be planted.

Maddie Olivieri, the conservancy's community outreach manager, said Earth Day is one of her favorite days of the year because they get to celebrate local land and waterways, and engage with people who value the outdoors.

"For a land trust that focuses on conservation, there is no better day than one where everyone is excited to give back and create positive change in our ecosystem," said Olivieri.

Earth Day Celebrations — April 22, 10-11 a.m., Wehmhoff Square Gazebo, 355 N. Pine St., Burlington, burlingtonlibrary.org. Pre-register if preferred.

The Burlington Public Library invites children and families to celebrate Earth Day in the Wehmhoff Square Park, where there will be a talk about the history of Earth Day, making plantable seed bombs and learning how to use recycled items as plant containers.

2022 Earth Day in the Bay — April 22, 4:30-7 p.m., Downtown Williams Bay businesses, including the Green Grocer, 24 W. Geneva St.; Clear Waters Salon & Day Spa, 18 W. Geneva St.; and the Geneva Lake General Store, 88 N. Walworth Ave. Tickets: $25. Purchase from the Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance's page on eventbrite.com.

Event includes earth-friendly art, food and beverages; live music by the Treebirds; and special guest speaker Susan Hughes, director of the Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank.

Hughes will give a presentation on hydroponic gardening at 4:30 p.m. Artist Pam Ring will offer a hands-on art class with recycled paper at 5 p.m. Nature-inspired artist Martin Carney will be showing his work.

There will also be a book signing with James Killian, author of "Kishwauketoe: A Nature Conservancy for the Children of Tomorrow."

Let's Go Outside — April 22, 4:30-6 p.m., Price Park Conservancy, N6418 Hodunk Road, Elkhorn, 262-949-7211, www.kmlandtrust.org, email info@kmlandtrust.org. Registration recommended.

A kid-centric event with various activity stations for children, to illustrate ways they can help save the planet. The program is intended for ages 5-12, with an adult.

Celebrate Earth Day — Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Gateway Technical College, 400 County Road H, Elkhorn; and 3520 30th Ave., Kenosha, www.gtc.edu/earthday.

For the 14th year of the annual celebration, Gateway's having free events at both Elkhorn and Kenosha campus.

In Elkhorn, it's a drive-through event with a free gift for each family, a take-home children's activity, electronic recycling and a donation drive to benefit the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank.

In Kenosha, there are children's activities, electronics recycling, information booths and a tour of the new wheelchair-accessible planters near the greenhouses.

Children's activities include hands-on crafts at the Pike Creek Horticulture Center, educational activities at the Center for Sustainable Living and a throw-line contest hosted by Gateway's Arboriculture-Urban Forestry program.

It is possible that participants can plant cold weather varieties of seeds at the event.

From 9 to 10:30 a.m., there is also a Pike Creek cleanup on the Kenosha campus. Those interested should meet at the Pike Creek Horticulture Center.

Earth Day Cleanup — April 23, 11 a.m., Rail Park, Town of Lyons.

Wear gloves and other safety gear. Bags will be provided. People can bring wagons to help pull bags.

Natureland Park — W8338 Territorial Road, Whitewater, co.walworth.wi.us/827/Natureland-Park.

The Walworth County Parks Division recommends that, on this Earth Day, people try the four trails at the 122-acre park, which it states is ideal for big and little kids looking to explore a corner of the Kettle Moraine.

Those who are new to Natureland Park can download one of the Storybook Trail maps at the website above. Maps highlight key viewpoints, plants, flowers, birds and animals.

