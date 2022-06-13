9 things to do this Father's Day weekend in Lake Geneva

This Father's Day, there are more than enough brews, cookouts and tractor pulls to go around in the Lake Geneva area.

While there are plenty of things going on that fathers generally like to do, some places have events tailored for Dads.

Below are nine entertainment ideas for Father's Day weekend, Friday through Sunday, June 17-19.

Note: For a more varied event listing, read the Happenings column in this week's Resorter.

Boat tours of Geneva Lake — daily, Riviera Docks, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, cruiselakegeneva.com. Prices vary per tour.

Lake Geneva Cruise Line offers tours across the waters of Geneva Lake on eight boats, including the Lady of the Lake, Grand Belle and one which is a U.S. Mailboat.

Guests can tour parts of the lake or the whole thing, as well as the historic Black Point Estate and Gardens. There's also an Ice Cream Social Tour, Luncheon Cruise, Sunday Brunch Buffet Cruise, Supper Club and Jazz Dinner Cruises and more.

One of the most popular is the Geneva Bay Tour, which features narrated highlights of the historic bay estates.

Tickets start from $36 for the Geneva Bay Tour; $46 for the Full Lake Tour; $48 for the U.S. Mailboat Tour; $49 for the Black Point Estate Tour; $41 for the Ice Cream Social Tour; $38 for the Expanded Bay Tour; $58 for the Luncheon Cruise; $62 for the Sunday Brunch Buffet Cruise; $78 each for the Supper Club Dinner and Jazz Dinner cruises; and $39 for the Cocktail Cruise.

Beer Baron's Cruise with Black Point Estate — June 18, 12:30-4 p.m., Riviera Docks, Lake Geneva, cruiselakegeneva.com to book the cruise, blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org for more about Black Point. Tickets: $68 ages 21 and older, $66 for seniors.

The Beer Baron's Cruise with Black Point Estate provides an afternoon of cruising the lake while learning the history of beer barons that lived along Geneva Lake. One of those barons was Conrad Seipp, who built Black Point — a 20-room, Queen Anne-style mansion overlooking the lake — in 1888.

At Black Point, guests will be treated to a program and beer tasting. In addition to the tasting, snacks and a Seipp beer souvenir are also included with the ticket.

This is the first of three dates this cruise is offered. The Beer Baron's Cruise will also be July 16 and Aug. 13.

June Pull-Kenosha County — June 17, pits open 3 p.m., grandstands 4 p.m., show begins at 6 p.m., Wilmot Raceway, 30820 111th St., Wilmot. Admission: $10 ages 10 and older, free for ages 9 and younger. Visit the Badger Truck Pullers Association for updates and more details. Open stock, super stock, pro street diesel and altered street gas, plus modified trucks, multiple tractor classes and a combine demo derby to end the night.

Father's Day Activities — June 17-19, The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com. Go online for pricings and more details.

Dads can experience a weekend of fun and relaxation with numerous resort activities, quiet time at Avani Spa and the chance to sample some popular local spirits.

Activities include a scavenger hunt around the resort, a Healing Magnesium Transformation massage or Gentlemen's Facial at the spa, time in Avani's infrared salt room, a family movie in Immersion Cinema, s'mores at the bonfire under the stars and more.

In addition to resort activities, there are special tastings all weekend. Sample four brews from Lake Geneva's Topsy Turvy Brewery June 17, and spirits from Barbaoo's Driftless Glen Distillery June 18. Both tasting events are on the Waterfront Patio from 3-4:30 p.m.

Father's Day Dinner Train — June 18, 5:30 p.m., East Troy Electric Railroad, 2002 Church St., East Troy, easttroyrr.org/dinner-trains.html. Tickets: $96.

Hors d'oeuvres, a salad course, entrée and dessert will be served on this train ride from East Troy to Mukwonago. Black Tie Stuffed Pork Chop, Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Turtle Cheesecake and a Wisconsin Cheese & Sausage Board are among the menu items.

Elkhorn Truck & Tractor Pulls — June 18, 7 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Tickets: $10-20. Visit event page on Facebook to purchase tickets and for more information.

Presented by Tanis Construction and Pete’s Tire Elkhorn, classes include super farm, pro farm, hot farm, super stock trucks, open stock, shocks altered, small blocks trucks, South Central alter, farm class and 9,500-pound farmstock.

Proceeds will go toward equipment upgrades at the fairgrounds. Food sales will benefit the Walworth County FFA.

Sunday Breakfast Ride — June 19, 7 a.m., Avant Cycle Café, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva, www.avantcyclecafe.com/group-rides.

Take a bicycle ride to a breakfast or snack spot in Walworth County. The ride will be at a casual pace, roughly 12-15 mph, with a total average of 30 miles round trip. Visit the website for more details.

Sunday Champagne Brunch — June 19, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, bakerhouse1885.com. Unlimited champagne, traditional breakfast delights, various lunch entrees and more. For holiday prices call 262-248-4700.

Father's Day BBQ Cookout — June 19, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Cost: $50 per person. Call 262-728-7950 for booking or get tickets online.

On the resort lawn near Delavan Lake, guests can enjoy Carved Smoked Brisket, Kielbasa Sausage, St. Louis Ribs, Boston Cut New York Strip and more topped with Chef Billings' award-winning BBQ sauce. Each father will gain free entry into a special drawing to win a Majestic Oaks golf gift certificate for up to four players.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.