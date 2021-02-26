A break in the clouds: Tony Ocean seeing more gigs now since COVID-19

With the COVID-19 pandemic upending the live entertainment industry, things are beginning to turn around for Tony Ocean.

The veteran singer/entertainer, who has regularly played in the Chicago and Lake Geneva areas, is now seeing more gigs since the coronavirus nearly wiped his schedule clean.

“Before the pandemic, I was doing shows nightly and several on the weekends at a variety of restaurants and venues,” said Ocean. “And then, as of last March, zero. Nothing. Everything shut down.”

Then, the restrictions on bars and restaurants in Wisconsin and Illinois loosened. Now, Ocean is doing at least a couple shows a week.

He also hosts a Facebook program, “Ocean’s Pit.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I definitely see a positive vibe from people coming to my shows and from listeners to my Facebook show,” Ocean said. “Nobody is being foolish about things, but with the vaccine rollout and indoor dining even limited, people are starting to emerge from their long hibernations.”

In Wisconsin, Ocean is set to appear April 1 at the Splash Martini Bar in Oconomowoc.

In the Lake Geneva area, Ocean is expected to perform in July and August at Mars Resort in the town of Geneva.