A century of chocolate: Tradition continues at Anderson's

RICHMOND, ILLINOIS — A hundred years ago, people sent handmade cards to friends and loved ones until Hallmark stepped in, then e-cards, and now, blanket Facebook and Instagram posts.
Christmas trees were once lit with real candles, but now, they’re strung with LEDs that change color and twinkle on command.
One tradition that has remained the same for the past 100 years — Anderson’s Candy Shop and its famous handmade chocolates.
“It is an incredible joy to be a part of someone’s family traditions on Christmas,” said shop owner Leif Anderson.
He is a third generation candy-maker at the shop, which is located at 10301 N. Main St., Richmond, Illinois.
But the family’s roots in the business run even deeper.
“While we are in our fifth generation of family at the shop, we are on our sixth generation with some customers,” Anderson said.
Anderson’s Candy Shop was founded in 1919, in Chicago, by Arthur and Gertrude Anderson.
The shop moved to Richmond in 1926, where it has been a staple for locals and passersby.
Anderson’s is known nationwide for its handmade chocolates, selling traditional boxed assortments that include creams, caramels, nuts and fruits.
The shop even boasts its own signature turtle-like creation called the Snapper.
The boxes are popular for gift giving during the holidays, said Anderson. “One hundred years ago, centers like orange paste and prune jell would have been popular. Today our salted caramels are one of the most popular selections.”
Handmade candy bars at Anderson’s Candy Shop have always had a special place in the holiday season.
The shop makes 30 kinds of gourmet chocolate bars, including peanut butter cream, marzipan, English toffee, hazelnut and butterscotch.
The Anderson family prides itself on using the same methods as the founders used 100 years ago.
Each batch is made by hand and dipped in chocolate by a team of highly skilled hand-dippers before it is then lovingly packaged for sale.
“We use only the very finest ingredients and we don’t use machines like commercial candy kitchens,” Anderson said. “We believe our quality is unmatched because we make everything in small batches and pay attention to every detail.”
While shop visitors can enjoy 100-year-old staples like peanut fritters and wrapped cream caramels, Anderson’s strives to present new creations to its customers.
New delights include two types of Peppermint Bark, and this year, Anderson’s debuts Gingerbread Truffles and Candy Cane Truffles.
“Part of the magic here, we believe, is making sure we retain what makes us ‘us,’ but not letting that keep us from evolving at the same time,” Anderson said.
Give Back Box
This is the seventh Christmas season that Anderson’s Candy Shop will sell a special assortment of chocolates called the Give Back Box.
For every box sold, Anderson’s donates 25 percent of the sale to a local nonprofit clinic that treats those in the community who don’t have health insurance.
“We’ve been in the stateline community since 1926, and as a part of the community, we are very aware of the needs of our neighbors,” said Katie Anderson-Tedder, a fourth-generation candy maker at Anderson’s Candy Shop. “We really wanted to be able to do something that would make an impact, so we designed this customer-led fundraising campaign.”
Each Give Back Box includes more than a half-pound of salted caramels, peppermint creams and Snappers.
The top of the box is decorated with gold snowflakes and an explanation of the fundraising mission appears on the back of each box.
“We have known too many people who have put off getting medical attention because they felt they couldn’t afford it,” Anderson-Tedder said. “The Give Back Box helps raise money to support that health care we know is needed.”
The Give Back Boxes retails for $19.95, with approximately $5 per box going straight to the Family Health Partnership Clinic.
The clinic serves residents of McHenry County, in Illinois, who have a gap in health insurance coverage or no coverage at all.
To learn more about the Give Back Box campaign or Anderson’s, visit andersonscandyshop.com or call 888-214-7614. To learn more about the Family Health Partnership Clinic, visit hpclinic.org.