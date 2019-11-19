A century of chocolate: Tradition continues at Anderson's

“Part of the magic here, we believe, is making sure we retain what makes us ‘us,’ but not letting that keep us from evolving at the same time,” Anderson said.

Give Back Box

This is the seventh Christmas season that Anderson’s Candy Shop will sell a special assortment of chocolates called the Give Back Box.

For every box sold, Anderson’s donates 25 percent of the sale to a local nonprofit clinic that treats those in the community who don’t have health insurance.

“We’ve been in the stateline community since 1926, and as a part of the community, we are very aware of the needs of our neighbors,” said Katie Anderson-Tedder, a fourth-generation candy maker at Anderson’s Candy Shop. “We really wanted to be able to do something that would make an impact, so we designed this customer-led fundraising campaign.”

Each Give Back Box includes more than a half-pound of salted caramels, peppermint creams and Snappers.

The top of the box is decorated with gold snowflakes and an explanation of the fundraising mission appears on the back of each box.