A full event lineup at UW-Whitewater this spring

WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater recently announced a full lineup of over 100 events this spring.

Events range from music concerts featuring faculty and guest artist performers to theatre productions built and run by students, dance concerts, public lectures and visual art exhibits.

Following are some of the upcoming events at UW-Whitewater which require tickets. For tickets, go to tickets.uww.edu.

Music Mosaics Concert Series

UW-Whitewater Piano Trio — Sunday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m., Light Recital Hall. Tickets: $7 to $14.

The trio will perform two distinctive masterpieces from the Romantic period — Felix Mendelssohn’s second piano trio and the Gabriel Faure piano trio.

The Vent Faculty Woodwind Trio — Thursday, March 17, 7:30 p.m., Light Recital Hall. Tickets: $7 to $14.

A trio of flute, clarinet, and saxophone that will play a wide variety of music, from J.S. Bach to Chinese-born American composer Lei Liang. The program will include a premiere of a new work by Christian Ellenwood as well as MyungHee Chung, on piano.

Whitewater Brass Quintet — Sunday, April 10, 3 p.m., Light Recital Hall. Tickets: $7 to $14.

Including the music of Crespo, Koetsier and more. Faculty performers Dafydd Bevil, horn; Mike Dugan, trombone; Chris Ramaekers, trumpet; and John Tuinstra, tuba, welcome Dr. Matthew Onstad, assistant professor of trumpet at UW-Whitewater.

Theatre and dance season

“The Harpies” & “Signor Deluso” — Feb. 20 and 26, 2 p.m.; and Feb. 22 and 24, 7:30 p.m., Barnett Theatre. Tickets: $12 to $18.

Two one-act operas for one evening of musical enjoyment, directed by Bruce Cohen. Musical director is Robert Gehrenbeck.

“DanceScapes ‘22” — March 12 and 13, 2 p.m.; and 14 and 15, 7:30 p.m., Barnett Theatre. Tickets: $10 to $16.

An annual audience favorite, this concert features works from UW-Whitewater faculty members, award-winning guest artist Li Chiao Ping, student choreographers Kayley Stoner and Teresa Krogmann, and for the very first time, a piece choreographed and performed by alumni. Artistic Director: Barbara Grubel.

“The Busybody” — April 26-29, 7:30 p.m., Barnett Theatre; and April 30, 2 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Park Amphitheater. Tickets: $10 to $16.

Based on a work by Susanna Centlivre, directed by Sara J. Griffin. The April 30 performance is free, but donations pay-what-you-can donations are suggested to benefit Theta Alpha Phi and the Department of Theatre and Dance.

Free events

Crossman Gallery: Student Juried Exhibition — Feb. 1-25, Crossman Gallery.

Delta Omicron Recital — Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m., Light Recital Hall.

University/Community Band — March 7, 7:30 p.m., Light Recital Hall.

Opera Workshop — March 29, 7:30 p.m., Light Recital Hall.

Saxophone Studio — April 3, 3 p.m., Light Recital Hall.

Guest Artists David Caplan & In-Ae Ha — April 29, 7:30 p.m., Light Recital Hall. Cellist David Caplan and pianist In-Ae Ha, known for their expressive musicianship and flawless technique, will be performing masterpieces by Bach, Beethoven and Brahms.

University/Community Band — May 2, 7:30 p.m., Light Recital Hall.

For updates on all events happening in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, visit www.uww.edu/coac/events.

Masks are required for any individual entering a campus building regardless of vaccination status. For more visit uww.edu/warhawks-are-back.