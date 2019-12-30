A hike, a kids expo & the King's birthday

The January lull is a myth.
After the holidays, but before Winterfest, it’s a time when folks say things calm down for them.
But interesting things happen year-round, and this week is no exception.
On Saturday, Jan. 4, the first night hike of 2020 occurs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay.
S’mores will be served at what essentially is the conservancy’s way of celebrating the new year.
A few facts about Kishwauketoe:
The 231-acre property was purchased in 1989, according to the Friends of Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy website.
The Potawatomi, a Native American tribe, once inhabited the area. Kishwauketoe, a Potawatomi word, loosely translates to “clear water” or “lake of the sparkling water.”
Over 36 varieties of birds frequent the conservancy land, as well as deer, coyote, fox, raccoon and opossum.
Also on Jan. 4 is the Lake Geneva Kids Expo, where parents can shop and learn while children play from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Badger High School, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva.
Various “play zones” will be set up throughout the school — bounce houses, caricature paintings and games — while interactive shows and sing-alongs are scheduled at the Main Stage.
Meanwhile, parents can shop for children’s games, toys and learning devices as well as get information on sports and fitness classes, day cares and more.
Advance tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children. Visit the event Facebook page for more details.
On Sunday, Jan. 5, the Big Foot High School softball fundraiser is from 2 to 5 p.m. at 10 Pin Pub, 121 Kenosha St., Walworth.
Open to the community as well as past and present Big Foot High School and youth softball players and coaches, youth bowling starts at 2 p.m. Later, high schoolers will bowl.
A 50/50 raffle and bake sale are also planned.
Polar plunges & other happenings
In 1986, a few locals in a pub at South Queensferry, Scotland, suggested jumping into the icy waters of the Firth of Forth to cure a New Year’s Day hangover.
Hence, the Loony Dook — a South Queensferry tradition that, according to Atlas Obscura, seems a lot like what we call the polar bear plunge, when thousands wearing outrageous costumes run into a lake or river during the winter.
On Wednesday, Jan. 1, two plunges were planned on Geneva Lake at noon — the New Year’s Day plunge near Edgewater Park, in Williams Bay; and the second annual Dipstick Polar Plunge at The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Bingo is Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at 332 Fellows Bar and Grill, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Learn to cook a legend’s recipes at My Life in France with Julia Child Friday, Jan. 10, from 6 to 10 p.m., at Lake Geneva School of Cooking, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva. Cost is $85 per participant. For more details, visit lakegenevacookingschool.com.
And you thought the King was dead.
Elvis Presley fans may want to check out Celebrating the King’s Birthday Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m. at Cattails, 2517 North Shore Drive, Delavan. The event’s Facebook page states there could be live music “from the King himself,” as well as a $100 prize to the best dressed Elvis, free food and more.
Bingo is Thursday, Jan. 2 and 9, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive.
Bingo and a meat raffle — that’s what makes up Meat Bingo Jan. 11, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.
Those who missed Christmas can still celebrate it Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Naughty Christmas Party at Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Starting at 1 p.m., guests who bring a gift to pass — it can be anything lying around the house, “something funny or even something naughty,” according to the event page on Facebook — can participate in a gift exchange.