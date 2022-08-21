A Julia Child performance & more at the next Geneva Lake Women's Association luncheon

TOWN OF GENEVA — Tickets are now on sale for the Geneva Lake Women’s Association (GLWA) 19th Annual Ladies Day Luncheon.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Highlighting the event will be an entertaining and informative presentation by actress and history scholar Leslie Goddard, Ph.D., as she portrays the iconic and beloved chef Julia Child. In this portrayal, Goddard brings the iconic French chef to life, discussing everything from her relationship with her husband Paul Child to the mishaps of cooking on television.

The event will begin with a wine reception, online silent auction and raffles. Lunch will begin at noon, featuring plated chicken cobb salad and flourless chocolate cake for dessert.

Ticket holders will be notified via email when the online auction goes live on Aug. 28.

Updates for the event will be posted on the GLWA Facebook page and at www.glwa.net.

Proceeds from the Ladies Day Luncheon will go to the GLWA Philanthropic Fund to help charitable organizations throughout Greater Walworth County.

Tickets can be purchased at bidding for good, www.biddingforgood.com/GLWA.

Throughout its history, the GLWA has supported charitable organizations serving those in need.

GLWA was originally an extension of the Lake Geneva Jaycees known as the Lake Geneva Jaycettes. This dedicated group of women devoted their time and talents to the community through direct service projects.

In 1986, the group declared itself independent of the Jaycees and became the Geneva Lake Women’s Association.

Throughout its history, GLWA members have been innovators in developing and administering programs to answer the needs and issues facing the Greater Walworth County community, including Meals on Wheels, Safety Town and the Special Olympics.