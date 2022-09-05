A more Latin musical focus at this year's Taco Fest in Geneva

TOWN OF GENEVA — Chris Buttleman is right. Who doesn't love tacos?

At Taco Fest, people will find nonstop entertainment across two stages at Lake Geneva House of Music, plus contests, a mechanical bull, children's games and more.

But more importantly, they will find tacos taking center stage. Literally. Taco Fest vendors will compete for the Best Taco Award at the festival, which is Friday through Sunday, Sept. 9 to 11.

The event is hosted by the House of Music, the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission and the Wisconn Valley Media Group, parent company of the Lake Geneva Regional News.

This is the Second Annual Taco Fest, and Buttleman — an event organizer and owner of House of Music — shared his theory on why the event was so successful last year.

Spoiler alert: It's the tacos.

"I think it's something people have an interest in, between the music and the mix of cultures and everything," Buttleman said.

Elena In-Home Catering LLC, last year's Best Taco winner, is returning this year.

Other food vendors also include La Plancha Loca Taqueria, Mid City Grill, Supermercado San Judas Inc., Show Us Your Meats, Taqueria Miyagi, El Poblanito, Loco Sno, Pedro's Authentic Mexican Cuisine, Taco Barrio, Tacos Mario's, Fiddlesticks On Wheels, Los Lupes Tacos, Pina Mexican Eats, Yummy's Ice Cream Truck and Taqueria La Estrella.

The Best Taco Winner Award ceremony is Sept. 11 at 2:55 p.m.

A major change for Taco Fest this year is in the live music lineup. Live music is scheduled all three nights of the event.

But this time, most of the acts performing at Taco Fest pay tribute to some of the most well-known Latin artists in the world, including Ricky Martin, Gloria Estefan, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Selena, Shakira and Santana.

"Last year, I kept it a lot more traditional, Mexican bands and what-not," said Buttleman. "This year is more of a Latin influence."

Dubbed the Latin Explosion Show, part one is Sept. 10, with tributes to Martin and Anthony at 5 p.m. RICO, the Santana tribute, performs at 8 p.m.

Part two is Sept. 11, with tributes to Selena, Shakira, Lopez and Estefan at 3 p.m.

Mariachi alas de America opens the event each day. Taco Fest also has performances scheduled by Browns Crew, the Dance Academy of Mexico, Banda Nueva Emperadora and Pulpa De Guayaba.

The contests, another hit at the first Taco Fest, will return. Hellfire Hot Sauce presents the jalapeno eating contest Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m.; the hot pepper eating contest Sept. 10, at 3 p.m.; and the chihuahua beauty contest Sept. 11 at 2 p.m.

There is a $100 cash prize for the jalapeno eating contest; a $200 cash prize for the hot pepper eating contest; and a $50 cash prize for the chihuahua beauty contest.

Pre-sale daily Taco Fest tickets are $10 per adult, $5 ages 12 and younger. Weekend passes: $20 per adult, $10 ages 12 and younger.

The VIP option, which includes a private bar and bartender for two VIP areas, a guaranteed seat under a tent, free VIP area parking and indoor bathroom access, is $60. Pre-sale ticket options available until Sept. 9.

On-site tickets are $15 adults, $10 ages 12 and younger.

Note: Tickets cover admission, parking and event entertainment. Food and beverages sold separately.

For more information, including a complete Taco Fest schedule, go to lgtacofest.com.

Lake Geneva House of Music is located at N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva.