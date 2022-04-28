Acoustic concert May 14 to benefit preservation of historic Allyn Mansion in Delavan

DELAVAN — Actor, singer, and songwriter Peter Oyloe will perform an acoustic concert to benefit the preservation of a historic building Saturday, May 14, at Christchurch Delavan, 503 E. Walworth Ave.

As part of the “Music at the Mansion” series to help the preservation of the Allyn Mansion, the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Oyloe will perform original material, including songs off his “When the Wide World Roars” EP, a five-song collection produced by Grammy Award-nominated producer Fred Mollin. The EP was recorded at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville.

“Peter is simply soulful, and the EP is compelling in a way that is so heartfelt and deeply emotional,” said Mollin. “He has a vocal and musical vision that is truly miraculous.”

Oyloe is also a member of The Hank Band and an award-winning actor who has appeared in theatrical productions and on the TV show “Chicago P.D.” He once played country music legend Hank Williams Sr. in “Hank Williams: Lost Highway” and toured the U.S. and Canada on the Equity National Tour of Million Dollar Quartet as the young Johnny Cash.

Tickets to the May 14 concert are $20, available at the door or at allynmansion.com/events/peter-oyloe-acoustic-concert.

For more about Oyloe, visit www.peteroyloe.com.