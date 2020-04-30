Adapt to survive: How libraries remain a hub during pandemic

If knowledge is power, then libraries are power plants.
But they’re not just information storage centers. Libraries are hubs of the community, places for people to learn, find entertainment, socialize.
Today, the coronavirus pandemic has changed how local public libraries operate, and those changes could have last have long-lasting effects.
Once orders by Wisconsin’s governor prompted area libraries to close, staff moved into the realm of virtual programming, holding live streams on Facebook, Zoom meetings, even starting YouTube channels.
The online world is not completely new to libraries, which have rolled out various app services over the years.
But now, libraries in Lake Geneva, Delavan, Elkhorn and Williams Bay are offering cooking shows, children’s story times, and history and science presentations online.
“Live streaming and pre-recorded content has become vital,” said Chad Robinson, adult service librarian at Matheson Memorial Library in Elkhorn. “In the absence of being able to make library materials available to our patrons, this is really the only way we can continue to serve.”
Adapting to community needs during the COVID-19 outbreak has not been without an emotional impact.
“Frankly, I’ve had quite a few sleepless nights,” said Michelle Carter, director at Delavan’s Aram Public Library.
Joy Schnupp, director Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay, said the pandemic forced staff to become remote workers.
“While I believe we are all adaptable, the library team is not used to being unable to provide in-person service and assistance with one-on-one interaction, so emotionally, this has been a tough time,” Schnupp said.
Rachel Strehlow, head of adult services at the Lake Geneva Public Library, said virtual programming has the benefit or reaching a wider audience and bringing content directly into people’s homes.
But not everything can be done online.
“As librarians, we want people in our buildings,” Strehlow said. “We want to be a place where our community feels welcome, safe and heard.”
Although the Fontana Public Library does not offer virtual programming yet, Library Assistant Sally Lee sees it becoming the new norm.
“I don’t know how this will look yet, but the pandemic is not going away soon and there needs to be a way to safely provide programs,” Lee said.
A few libraries used different technology to help their communities.
Robinson said Matheson teamed up with the libraries in Lake Geneva and Burlington to use 3-D printers on loan from the Lakeshores Consortium.
The libraries printed surgical mask spacers to distribute at local hospitals and clinics.
But the old services are not completely gone.
Barrett and the Fontana and Lake Geneva public libraries began offering curbside pickup to customers this week.
Programs
On Facebook and via Zoom, Aram has at least one virtual program per day — everything from crafts and story times to book discussions and cooking shows.
Carter herself is in “Cooking With the Carters,” which airs Sundays at 2 p.m.
She said Aram continues to share its digital resources like Lynda.com, Overdrive and Gale Courses. “Yet we also wanted to bring comfort with familiar programs and familiar faces,” said Carter. “Thus, our virtual programming was born.”
Strehlow said many do not realize her library offers several free services, including the movie streaming service Kanopy, New York Times online and the tutoring/resume making service Brainfuse.
To complete these plus the monthly book club Zoom meetings, Lake Geneva is adding several programs, including the “Shelter In Place” series.
Through a partnership with Black Point Estate & Gardens, the series spotlights history through three presentations in May.
The library is also working with Jennifer Yaris, a local Master Gardener, to offer “Garden Pests” via Zoom May 21 at 6:30 p.m.
“If all goes well, we may turn her monthly gardening program the third Thursday of the month into online programs,” said Strehlow.
At Barrett, Youth Services Librarian Emily Sanders hosts virtual story times and “DIY With Miss Emily,” a craft-along program. The library uses GoToMeeting for “What Are Teens Reading?”
Each week, Barrett also posts “Whatcha Reading Wednesday,” featuring staff book recommendations.
Schnupp said a “Read Between the Wines” book group and a program with the Geneva Lake Conservancy are in the works.
Matheson is posting story times, library service tutorials and adult book discussions via Zoom with local nursing homes.
Its first adult Zoom program — “Climate Change: The Science & Solutions,” a discussion led by Doug Marconnet, of East Troy — May 7 at 6:30 p.m.
Future
No one knows how deeply the coronavirus pandemic will affect various aspects of life, but its impact is surely felt among staff at local public libraries
“The pandemic has changed the way we as librarians need to think,” Strehlow said.
Carter believes COVID-19 will affect everything from how materials are handled to computer access.
“It could be possible that even future library designs will be changed due to moving people throughout a building,” she said.
Whatever changes the future may bring, Schnupp and Robinson believe their libraries would continue to adapt to meet the needs of their communities.
“Though for the near future our ‘normal’ may look different, I am confident that Barrett will always continue to roll with the changes,” said Schnupp.
For more, visit the websites and Facebook pages of each library.
