Adapt to survive: How libraries remain a hub during pandemic

“Frankly, I’ve had quite a few sleepless nights,” said Michelle Carter, director at Delavan’s Aram Public Library.

Joy Schnupp, director Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay, said the pandemic forced staff to become remote workers.

“While I believe we are all adaptable, the library team is not used to being unable to provide in-person service and assistance with one-on-one interaction, so emotionally, this has been a tough time,” Schnupp said.

Rachel Strehlow, head of adult services at the Lake Geneva Public Library, said virtual programming has the benefit or reaching a wider audience and bringing content directly into people’s homes.

But not everything can be done online.

“As librarians, we want people in our buildings,” Strehlow said. “We want to be a place where our community feels welcome, safe and heard.”

Although the Fontana Public Library does not offer virtual programming yet, Library Assistant Sally Lee sees it becoming the new norm.

“I don’t know how this will look yet, but the pandemic is not going away soon and there needs to be a way to safely provide programs,” Lee said.