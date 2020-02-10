'Addams Family' musical starts Feb. 25

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Gehrenbeck, “Addams” musical director, said many songs are inspired by various popular Latin American styles.

“Besides the principal characters based on the TV series, the musical version includes a large role for the Addams family ancestors, who function like an opera chorus much of the time, interjecting their sung commentary into all the major scenes,” said Gehrenbeck. “The ancestors are also heavily involved in the choreography. A 16-piece orchestra will complete the production, using the original Broadway orchestration.”

The musical opened on Broadway in 2010, with an original cast featuring Nathan Lane as Gomez and Bebe Neuwirth as Morticia.

Morgan Hayes said he choreographed 18 songs from the musical this year for the UW-W Theatre/Dance Department’s version.

He found inspiration in the tones and atmosphere of the musical instruments involved in the production, and he also acknowledged hints of “a Latin flair” as characters will be created onstage through specific movements.

“There is a smorgasbord of different characters and qualities in this work and I tried my hardest to relate movement to lyrics in order to enhance the work and build up the character as we wish him/her/they to be viewed in ‘The Addams Family,’” said Morgan Hayes.