'Addams Family' musical starts Feb. 25

WHITEWATER — It began as a single-panel cartoon, then it became a television show and a couple of popular films.
Now, the UW-Whitewater Theatre/Dance Department presents “The Addams Family Musical,” which offers a different spin on the beloved characters.
The show runs from Feb. 25 to 29 at Barnett Theatre in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 800 W. Main St., Whitewater.
Based on the characters of “The Addams Family,” created in 1938 by Charles Addams, the musical version centers on Wednesday Addams falling in love with a young man from a respectable Ohio family.
“This is an oddly wonderful show,” said Bruce Cohen, the show’s director. “Despite its Gothic tone, ‘The Addams Family’ checks all of the boxes for classic, Golden-Age musical fun. Beneath the monster-movie motif burbles the familiar impetuous whirlwind of young love and the fond and affectionate misunderstandings that families can fall into.”
Cohen said the show features uniquely adorable characters who are well supported by a score by award-winner Andrew Lippa and a witty book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.
“We have a stage full of energetic, young performers, lovely voices under Dr. Robert Gehrenbeck’s expert direction and captivating dancers translating Piper Morgan Hayes’ effervescent choreography,” Cohen said.
Gehrenbeck, “Addams” musical director, said many songs are inspired by various popular Latin American styles.
“Besides the principal characters based on the TV series, the musical version includes a large role for the Addams family ancestors, who function like an opera chorus much of the time, interjecting their sung commentary into all the major scenes,” said Gehrenbeck. “The ancestors are also heavily involved in the choreography. A 16-piece orchestra will complete the production, using the original Broadway orchestration.”
The musical opened on Broadway in 2010, with an original cast featuring Nathan Lane as Gomez and Bebe Neuwirth as Morticia.
Morgan Hayes said he choreographed 18 songs from the musical this year for the UW-W Theatre/Dance Department’s version.
He found inspiration in the tones and atmosphere of the musical instruments involved in the production, and he also acknowledged hints of “a Latin flair” as characters will be created onstage through specific movements.
“There is a smorgasbord of different characters and qualities in this work and I tried my hardest to relate movement to lyrics in order to enhance the work and build up the character as we wish him/her/they to be viewed in ‘The Addams Family,’” said Morgan Hayes.
Ticket prices are $18.50 to the general public; $16.50 for those over the age of 65; $12.50 for those under 18; and $7 for UW-W students.
Order by phone at 262-472-2222 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., or online at tickets.uww.edu.