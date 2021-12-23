Agatha Christie, getting organized & a virtual tour of Costa Rica

Holiday hours

Aram Public Library will not be open during Christmas and New Year’s.

Located at 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, the library is closed Friday and Saturday, Dec. 24 and 25; and Friday and Saturday, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2022.

Aram will be open Monday, Jan. 3, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For questions, call 262-728-3111.

Cards, crafting, conversation

There are a few monthly programs starting in January at Aram Public Library.

Card games will be the first Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m., on the main floor. Participants will play bridge, gin rummy or poker. No registration necessary.

Conversation Café is Tuesdays in the meeting room at 5:30 p.m. Practice English speaking and conversation with Richard from the Walworth County Literacy Council. No registration necessary.

Adult crafting sessions are the second Monday and Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Space is limited. Call 262-728-3111 to register.

Learn how to organize Jan. 14

Professional organizer Jennifer Raschig will discuss creating restful spaces and more Friday, Jan. 14, at 10:30 a.m.

The free event will be on the main floor at Aram Public Library. No registration necessary.

Raschig — owner of More Than Organizing in Rome, Wisconsin — will share thoughts on how one can present their best self every day, get out of their comfort zone and learn how to start organizing.

“One of the biggest benefits is people really have difficulty with how to get started,” Raschig said.

Diabetes educator to speak Jan. 18

Kari Marconnet, an Advocate Aurora Health diabetes educator, will speak Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Aram Public Library at 10:30 a.m.

Marconnet will share information on signs and types of diabetes, how to avoid and identify diabetes and more.

No registration necessary.

‘Unexpectedly Agatha’ Jan. 21

“Unexpectedly Agatha: A Chat with Agatha Christie as portrayed by Chris Brookes” will be Friday, Jan. 21, at the main floor of Aram Public Library.

Brookes will give a first-person portrayal of the famous writer at 1 p.m.

Christie wrote “Murder on the Orient Express” and other mystery novels and short stories. She created fictional detectives Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple, and she also wrote the world’s longest-running play, “The Mousetrap.”

In costume, Brookes will portray Christie soon after “The Mousetrap” opened on a London stage.

Brookes, a Lake Geneva native, grew up at Northwestern Military & Naval Academy and graduated from Badger High School. She obtained degrees in education from the University of Michigan and Viterbo University and taught in Michigan, Texas and Wisconsin.

After retiring from Lake Geneva Middle School, Brookes began performing as the Literature Lady, recreating historical and literary characters in one-woman shows.

Currently, Brookes teaches for Road Scholar, a division of Elderhostel, Inc., and is Outreach Coordinator for Black Point Estate & Gardens.

The Jan. 21 event is free, with no registration required.

Take a virtual tour of Costa Rica

The Aram Public Library will host a virtual tour in Costa Rica with guide Alejandro Cano.

The tour will be Friday, Jan. 28, at 10:30 a.m.

With over 20 years tour guide experience, Cano will lead participants through the mountains to a working coffee plantation while teaching about the chemistry and growth of the coffee beans and more.

The tour will take place via Zoom and virtually in the library. Register at aramlibrary.org or call 262-728-3111 to view the virtual program.