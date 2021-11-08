All aboard: Tickets selling rapidly for East Troy's Christmas Trains

EAST TROY — It’s not too late to get tickets for the 2021 run of Christmas Trains, but they’re selling fast.

Trains run from the East Troy Depot at 2002 Church St., East Troy, to Santa’s Workshop at the Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago, then back to East Troy.

“We’ve already sold more than 40% of our tickets and we’ve only just started our publicity campaign,” said East Troy Railroad President Ryan Jonas. “If families want to come, they should make their plans and make their reservations soon.”

Currently, the only way to make reservations is online at easttroyrr.org/christmas-train. There is no additional convenience fee for purchasing the tickets online.

Christmas Trains at the East Troy Railroad Museum begin running again on Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 27 through Dec. 19.

The fun, family-friendly rides are just under two hours per round trip. They include a visit with Santa, where families and children can have their photos taken.

“Santa’s Workshop will be better than ever and all children will receive a small gift that is fitting for the occasion,” Jonas said. “Our historic railroad cars are always heated and rest rooms are available at the East Troy depot.”