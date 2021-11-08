All aboard: Tickets selling rapidly for East Troy's Christmas Trains

EAST TROY — It’s not too late to get tickets for the 2021 run of Christmas Trains, but they’re selling fast.
Trains run from the East Troy Depot at 2002 Church St., East Troy, to Santa’s Workshop at the Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago, then back to East Troy.
“We’ve already sold more than 40% of our tickets and we’ve only just started our publicity campaign,” said East Troy Railroad President Ryan Jonas. “If families want to come, they should make their plans and make their reservations soon.”
Currently, the only way to make reservations is online at easttroyrr.org/christmas-train. There is no additional convenience fee for purchasing the tickets online.
Christmas Trains at the East Troy Railroad Museum begin running again on Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 27 through Dec. 19.
The fun, family-friendly rides are just under two hours per round trip. They include a visit with Santa, where families and children can have their photos taken.
“Santa’s Workshop will be better than ever and all children will receive a small gift that is fitting for the occasion,” Jonas said. “Our historic railroad cars are always heated and rest rooms are available at the East Troy depot.”
Trains will depart at 9 and 10 a.m., noon, and 1:30 and 3 p.m. Nov. 27 and 28; and Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19.
Friday and Saturday evening Christmas Train rides are already sold out, and there is no 3 p.m. train on Dec. 4.
For adults, tickets are $23; ages 3 to 14 $20; and toddlers $8.50. Tickets are required to board and advance reservations are required.
The East Troy Railroad Museum operates regular 14-mile round trip excursions from its historic East Troy depot and museum to Indianhead Park in Mukwonago, with a stop at the popular Elegant Farmer store and deli.
The not-for-profit railroad is operated and managed by over 130 volunteers committed to the preservation of historic trolleys and interurban railcars.
For more information, visit www.easttroyrr.org or call 262-642-3263.