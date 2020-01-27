All about the experience: Klett on Winterfest

First, it offers something unique. There are numerous communities throughout the country that have snow sculpting, but this is the national championship. The best of the best are right here, and it takes place in a glorious location, is open to the public and — thanks to incredible sponsors — is free.

Next, I think people discover the downtown and fall in love with its charm and architecture. Our shops are so unique and this is a gateway event to introducing visitors to something crazy — face-to-face, good old-fashioned customer service.

They soon learn how good the culinary scene is, too. Whether you want a down-home dinner, something hip and modern, or elegant and opulent, it’s here.

Lastly, and I think most importantly, Winterfest was conceived by Don Berg, of WinterFun, and five residents of the community who were just talking about something that would be good for the region. One thing led to another and then countless volunteers stepped up to the plate. It was a grassroots start and it still has that foundation. This event could not happen without everyone being on board. That spirit of cooperation speaks volumes about the people here.