All about the experience: Klett on Winterfest

Twenty years ago, the host of the “Discover Wisconsin” TV show came to Lake Geneva’s Winterfest hoping to find something to air.
Today, Stephanie Klett helps to keep the 25-year-old event running strong.
Winterfest is Wednesday through Sunday, Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, bringing some new activities along with the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship.
In addition to hosting the “Discover Wisconsin” TV show and radio series for 18 years, Klett also headed the Wisconsin Department of Tourism secretary. In 1992, the Beloit native was Miss Wisconsin.
In April 2019, Klett became president and CEO of the tourism group VISIT Lake Geneva.
With her first Winterfest in the new role fast approaching, she was gracious enough to participate in a Q&A about the event, its changes and her first time in town for the snow sculpting.
Note: The following was edited for length and clarity.
Resorter: What do you remember about your first trip to Lake Geneva’s Winterfest?
Stephanie Klett: I remember walking towards the Riviera and being stopped in my tracks, seeing these magnificent sculptures. I don’t know what I was envisioning but these sculptures totally surpassed my expectations by a mile. It was so awesome to meet some of the best snow sculptors in the country. I remember them being so happy to be in Lake Geneva doing what they loved, and in a community with so many people that loved having them here.
What Winterfest activities make a lasting impression on you?
For me, it’s always been about the sculptures. They are works of art. Throw in an Ice Bar, great restaurants and shopping, and just walking around seeing so many people. There’s a positive energy that sticks with you.
We’re excited about some of the new events this year to celebrate 25 years in a big way. This includes fire performers blowing fire, twirling fire and hula-hooping fire, a laser light show finale created by Laser Fusion, a downtown ice sculpture walk, and fireside s’mores and sounds. The Geneva Theater is even doing a Winter Film Fest.
Our partners throughout the city have really stepped it up, too. They’ll be hosting things like a Cocoa Crawl, a winter beer garden, chili cook-off, the Dueling Bourbon Whiskey Dinner Pairing, family art activities, ghost walks, a winter carnival and fireworks and even a Winterfest Ball.
Another change is that Winterfest used to be nine days long. This year, it’s a five-day event. How will this improve the experience?
One of the things we heard from visitors is that they would arrive here only to learn that the snow sculpting championship hadn’t started or it was already over. Our retailers, restaurants and hoteliers also let us know that if visitors arrived and there was only one event scheduled for the day, they would be disappointed — and we never want that. Now, we have five solid days of fun events and activities!
With this being your first Winterfest as Visit Lake Geneva’s president and CEO, what are your goals for the event?
My personal goal intertwines with our goal at VISIT Lake Geneva — to ensure our visitors have the experience of a lifetime. It is all about the experience and creating memories that last a lifetime. We know if they have a good time they’re coming back.
Another goal is to make sure we host the visiting snow sculptors in a manner that is truly blue-chip. We have teams coming in from Alaska, Vermont, Colorado, New Hampshire, Nebraska and Maine, to name just some of the states represented. If they have a great time and experience outstanding hospitality, they will be lifelong ambassadors for our us. There will always be a special place in their hearts and minds for Lake Geneva, and they’ll let the world know.
The final goal is economic. We want our restaurants, retail shops, accommodations, gas stations and snack shops generating revenue. Tourism is big business here and that doesn’t happen by accident. It happens when a community creates great events that entice visitors to choose us over everyone else. Let me tell you, from running the Wisconsin Department of Tourism for eight years, the competition for visitors is intense. We want people to choose us first and realize there’s no need to go anywhere else.
What’s the secret to the success of Winterfest?
First, it offers something unique. There are numerous communities throughout the country that have snow sculpting, but this is the national championship. The best of the best are right here, and it takes place in a glorious location, is open to the public and — thanks to incredible sponsors — is free.
Next, I think people discover the downtown and fall in love with its charm and architecture. Our shops are so unique and this is a gateway event to introducing visitors to something crazy — face-to-face, good old-fashioned customer service.
They soon learn how good the culinary scene is, too. Whether you want a down-home dinner, something hip and modern, or elegant and opulent, it’s here.
Lastly, and I think most importantly, Winterfest was conceived by Don Berg, of WinterFun, and five residents of the community who were just talking about something that would be good for the region. One thing led to another and then countless volunteers stepped up to the plate. It was a grassroots start and it still has that foundation. This event could not happen without everyone being on board. That spirit of cooperation speaks volumes about the people here.
I would like to give a big thank-you to the six people who conceived the Winterfest idea a quarter of a century ago. They’ll be the first to deflect credit, but a big thanks to Don Berg, George Hennerley, Bill Gage, Sr., Nick Agnagnos, Steve Magnuson and Al Rhode for getting the snowball rolling. Two of these wonderful souls are no longer with us, but we feel their imprint. Good things happen when people talk, and great things happen when those ideas are put into action.