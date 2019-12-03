'Almost, Maine' reading Dec. 15

WHITEWATER — UW-Whitewater’s Theta Alpha Phi will perform a theatrical reading of John Cariani’s “Almost, Maine” Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Whitewater Arts Alliance’s Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St.

Theta Alpha Phi, a UW-Whitewater student organization based on forwarding theatrical achievement, chose Cariani’s award-winning, two-act play because of how it communicates falling in and out of love.

“It’s a very thematic play, as far as the season goes,” said Theta Alpha Phi President Nathan Broege. “It’s about Maine in the wintertime.”

The play consists of nine short stories which occur in the fictional town of Almost, Maine.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Show begins at 2 p.m.

“Almost, Maine” has a run time of 2-1/2 hours, with intermission.

Although the performance is a free event, donations to Theta Alpha Phi are welcomed.

