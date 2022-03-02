Alpine Valley Music Theatre adds Phish, Jimmy Buffett shows

EAST TROY — Two artists who are no strangers to Alpine Valley Music Theatre will perform at the outdoor music venue this year.

Phish and Jimmy Buffett are the latest additions to the 2022 concert schedule at Alpine, located at 2699 County Road D, East Troy.

The artists join a roster that already included Rage Against The Machine, Dave Matthews Band and the Knotfest Roadshow.

Both Phish and Buffett have played Alpine numerous times. Buffett has performed there regularly since 1977, the first year the theater opened. Phish has performed 20 shows at Alpine between 1996 and 2019.

Buffett is scheduled for a July 23 show at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale for this show Thursday, March 3, at 10 a.m.

Phish has three dates — Aug. 12 to 14, with all shows starting at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 5, at 11 a.m.

As for the other shows on the 2022 schedule, tickets are on sale.

Knotfest Roadshow — including Slipknot and Cypress Hill — is June 4, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30.50.

Dave Matthews Band returns to Alpine July 2 and 3. Both shows start at 7 p.m. Tickets begin at $49.50.

Rage Against The Machine, with guests Run The Jewels, are performing July 9 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $69. As of this writing, only lawn seats were available.

To purchase tickets and for more information, go to livenation.com and search "Alpine Valley."