Alpine Valley now open for the ski season

ELKHORN — It’s officially time to hit the slopes at Alpine Valley Resort.

Located at W2501 County Road D, Elkhorn, the resort opened for the ski season Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Alpine was the first of the area ski hills to open. Weather permitting, others are expected to start welcoming skiers, snowboarders, sledders and more soon.

Wilmot Mountain plans to open Friday, Dec. 3. The mountain is at 11931 Fox River Road, Wilmot.

The Mountain Top at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa has a projected opening date of Sunday, Dec. 12. Grand Geneva is at 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.

As of Monday morning, Nov. 29, Alpine was reporting a snow base of 12 to 15 inches, with all 21 trails open.

At Alpine, there are over 90 acres of skiable terrain, including a vertical drop of 388 feet.

The resort also has a ski and ride school, plus downhill rental packages for skis, helmets, boots, poles and snowboards.

Lift tickets are for sale only at Alpine Valley. No pre sales or reservations required.

For pricing and more information, visit Alpine’s website, www.alpinevalleyresort.com.

Go to grandgeneva.com for more about The Mountain Top.

For more about Wilmot Mountain, visit wilmotmountain.com.