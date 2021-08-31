American Honey Queen will be at Walworth County Fair

ELKHORN — Jennifer Hinkel, the 2021 American Honey Queen, will visit the area Saturday, Sept. 4, as part of her National Honey Month tour.

She will participate in the Walworth County Fair with the Walworth County Beekeepers during her stay.

Hinkel will give product demonstrations and educational presentations, speaking about the importance of honeybees to Wisconsin agriculture and how honeybee pollination is essential to the bee and society.

She is expected to make appearances throughout the fair, including the honey spread contest judging.

Queen Jennifer is the 24-year-old daughter of Bill Hinkel of Franklin.

She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing with a certificate in entrepreneurship. Hinkel currently works for the Wisconsin State Fair and on her family’s pumpkin and Christmas tree farm.

As the 2021 American Honey Queen, Hinkel serves as a national spokesperson on behalf of the American Beekeeping Federation, a trade organization representing beekeepers and honey producers throughout the United States.