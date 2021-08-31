American Honey Queen will be at Walworth County Fair

ELKHORN — Jennifer Hinkel, the 2021 American Honey Queen, will visit the area Saturday, Sept. 4, as part of her National Honey Month tour.
She will participate in the Walworth County Fair with the Walworth County Beekeepers during her stay.
Hinkel will give product demonstrations and educational presentations, speaking about the importance of honeybees to Wisconsin agriculture and how honeybee pollination is essential to the bee and society.
She is expected to make appearances throughout the fair, including the honey spread contest judging.
Queen Jennifer is the 24-year-old daughter of Bill Hinkel of Franklin.
She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing with a certificate in entrepreneurship. Hinkel currently works for the Wisconsin State Fair and on her family’s pumpkin and Christmas tree farm.
As the 2021 American Honey Queen, Hinkel serves as a national spokesperson on behalf of the American Beekeeping Federation, a trade organization representing beekeepers and honey producers throughout the United States.
The American Honey Queen and Princess speak and promote in venues nationwide. Queen Jennifer will travel throughout the United States this year.
Prior to being selected as the American Honey Queen, Jennifer served as the 2020 Wisconsin Honey Queen.
In this role, she promoted the honey industry at fairs, festivals and farmers’ markets, via media interviews and in schools.
The beekeeping industry touches the lives of every individual.
Honeybees are responsible for nearly one-third of our entire diet, in regards to the pollination services they provide for a large majority of fruits, vegetables, nuts and legumes.
This amounts to nearly $19 billion per year of direct value from honeybee pollination to United States agriculture.
For more information, contact Stephanie Slater at 262-215-2791.