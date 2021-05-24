'American Pickers' filming around Lake Geneva area in July

The History Channel's "American Pickers" may be filming footage in the area this July.

The hit docuseries that explores the world of antique "picking" follows skilled pickers as they hunt for America's most valuable antiques.

As they search for sizable, unique collections, the show highlights the interesting stories behind them. Hitting the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers seek to recycle and rescue forgotten relics, meeting interesting characters along the way.

The show plans to film episodes in Wisconsin in July, and its producers are seeking leads on large, private collections of antiques. The Pickers want to spend the better part of the day looking through these hidden treasurers.

The Pickers only consider private collections, no stores, malls, markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything else open to the public.

In a statement, show producers Cineflix address the COVID-19 pandemic.