'America's Greatest Mind Reader' Diamond set to perform in Lake Geneva

The person who holds a record for solving the world's largest corn maze while blindfolded will be performing at the Tristan Crist Magic Theatre in Lake Geneva.

"America's Greatest Mind Reader," starring Joe Diamond, will be Friday, April 29 and May 6, at the theater, located at 100 N. Edwards Blvd.

Diamond, 34, has driven a car blindfolded multiple times without crashing once. He once hacked the Pentagon without a computer on live radio. The mayor of Crystal Lake, Illinois, even declared Nov. 16, 2021, as Joe Diamond Day.

He insists that his skills are no illusion.

Diamond claims to use no trickery in his shows, just his natural God-given abilities to pluck thoughts from the minds of audience members.

“I only read minds with the explicit permission of the person I’m reading,” he said. “Sometimes it’s images, sometimes it’s sounds, sometimes I don’t know where it comes from. Sometimes, I simply get nothing, or I’m flat out wrong, but that’s part of the fun!”

Diamond has performed under the title of magician for years because of fear of religious backlash from local churches.

He said it’s easier to find work if you admit you’re just an entertainer, but now that his career has landed him at the Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, he feels safe to proudly embrace the title of psychic.

“I don’t mind calling myself psychic, because I believe EVERYBODY is psychic," said Diamond. "To me, it’s no different than calling myself human, or alive. We all have intuitive hunches, we just don’t act on them. The same way we all have the same muscles as Dwayne Johnson, but we don’t all look like The Rock because we don’t train our muscles the same way.”

Diamond said many magicians and wannabe mind readers use secret electronics hidden in their costumes or listening devices in their ears. Diamond does not. In fact, offers $50,000 to anyone who can prove he uses secret electronics. “I can make that claim because I DON’T,” he said.

However, he admits that he used trickery, psychology, sleight of hand and illusion when performing traditional close-up magic. In fact, he can be seen teaching tricks of the trade on YouTube channels like Scam Nation and The Modern Rogue. But as his career went on, his stage shows used less and less tricks, and more and more intuition.

In his act, Diamond will expose the secret to his grand finale live on stage as he’s doing it.

The finale involves reading his own mind and memorizing a deck of cards genuinely shuffled by several spectators. He will attempt to memorize the entire deck in under 30 seconds, and teach the mnemonics as he calls out the cards.

Tickets for the April 29 and May 6 shows are $35, available at www.lakegenevamagic.com or at www.AmericasGreatestMindReader.com. People can also purchase tickets by calling 262-248-0505.

For more information, visit www.joediamondlive.com.